In celebration of 150 years of National Parks, Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena is launching the Kidspace Campout, a summer celebration of nature and adventure The journey begins in the “Welcome Center”, where families learn about animal tracks and see what creatures have recently been spotted in the area. From there, families can choose to settle at a campsite, fish in a blue-sand lake, search for native wildlife, or design and mail home postcards sharing highlights from their “wild” Campout adventures.

PASADENA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO