Burley, ID

Wicked-Fast Boat Races at Idaho Regatta in Burley June 23-26

By Brad
 4 days ago
If you like the thrills of racing and water sports, then get ready to pack up the family and head out to watch the boat races at the annual Idaho Regatta in Burley, Idaho, June 23-26, 2022. About the Idaho Regatta. The Idaho Regatta features some of the top...

Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Reading with Drag event fully canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being partially canceled earlier this week, this weekend’s reading with drag event has now been fully canceled. In a Facebook post, the event’s organizers said the cancellation came as a result of two of its performers testing positive for COVID. They...
Burley, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Continued Abuse Closes Idaho Endowment Land Off to Camping

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 40-acre plot of Idaho Endowment Land in Power County is now closed off to most recreation and camping from continued abuse. The Idaho Department of Lands announced earlier this week that the East Fork Rock Creek area near Rockland will no longer be available for camping or open to all-terrain vehicles after the state agency warned it could be closed because people kept trashing the place.
POWER COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Motorist drove into canal, rushed to hospital

HAZELTON , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, a motorist drove her car into a canal in Jerome county, and had to be rushed to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:00 pm at 1870 East and 1400 South in Hazelton. The Jerome County Sheriffs said the driver was an elderly woman, who failed to negotiate the turn on the road. She then ended up driving her Jeep Renegade into the canal.
HAZELTON, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, and Wyatt Noe, 23, had gone into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe, of Eagle, had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand, of Boise, had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Events to Take Dad to this Father’s Day Weekend in the Magic Valley

The weather is warm, people are out and the events keep on coming as summer gets more into full swing. Father's Day is this weekend, and there is no reason to spend it inside unless Dad is wanting to nap all day. There is no football, the lawn can wait, and it is time to get Dad out of the house and enjoy one or some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. There is even one event that you could go to out of state if you choose. Here are some of the events taking place this Father's Day weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho River Site 2 Hrs From Twin Falls A Prime Geode Hunting Spot

If you enjoy searching for rare or unique stones in the great outdoors, you made a wise move settling in the Gem State. Idaho is ripe with dozens of precious and non-precious stones, from star garnets and amethyst to jasper and geodes. For collectors of unique rocks and minerals, Idaho...
kmvt

Events designed to curb labor shortage happening in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Labor shortages are continuing to affect every job sector - from private businesses to even government agencies. To help combat this, the Idaho Department of Labor teamed up with multiple state agencies today at the Twin Falls City Park for a hiring event. The event featured numerous state agencies, including the Idaho State Police, fire departments, and the Department of Labor itself.
95.7 KEZJ

Don’t Miss Dads & Donuts at a New Location Near Twin Falls

Father's Day is this weekend and it can often be overwhelming to figure out what to do with your dad. If he doesn't play golf or enjoy fishing or hunting, it can make it tough, but perhaps the best idea is to spend the day with him and have him enjoy watching you have fun instead. There are great ways to spend time bonding and having fun, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a great way for a dad and his child to enjoy some time making memories. There is also food involved.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Man Stabbed Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a stabbing near Buhl Thursday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was stabbed at around 4:40 p.m. and flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident and there was not threat to the general public. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
BUHL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

LOOK: This Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch

A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history. The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.
OAKLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Area Churches Offering VBS in Summer 2022

With everything going on in the world, it seems that we could use some positive influences for our children. VBS programs are a great way to help your children put down the screens, have a lot of fun, make new friends, and nurture a relationship with Jesus. I found some...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Are Yellow Doors The New Cool on Twin Falls Houses?

There is an interesting new trend happening in Twin Falls with people and the color choices they are making for the doors on their homes. Colorful doors aren’t anything new, but banana-yellow doors have become increasingly popular in Twin Falls. As I was looking through houses on Zillow I noticed that many home doors look like sticks of Laffy Taffy due to their paint color. Check out the pictures below and tell us if you love the yellow doors or hate them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

