James “Jim” P. Houston

Jennifer Marie Privia, 47, of Kahoka, Missouri, passed away at 2:20pm, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, with her family by her side. Jennifer was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 2, 1975, to Bernard and Nancy (Fong) Hegstrom. On October 2nd, 2010, Jen married James “Matt” Privia and was his soul mate for life. They shared a love of motorcycles, adventure, and made their family together. Jennifer delighted in her roles as mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter. She loved being outdoors as much as she loved riding the Harley and she loved those two things almost as much as she loved dolphins. A highlight in her life being the dolphin cruise at Myrtle Beach where she spotted dolphins faster than the captain did on his own ship. Jennifer was up for anything and everything and was known as a soft-hearted person who loved music and loved her church family. Her light on this earth was far too brief but she shone ever so bright. Jennifer was an organ donor and even in death, she continued to enrich the lives of others in any way she could. Her loss will be deeply felt and her space in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her will never be filled quite the same ever again. Jennifer leaves with the love and knowledge of Christ and lived to pursue his will and now resides eternally by his side in her reward in heaven.

KAHOKA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO