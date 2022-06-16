ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

James “Jim” P. Houston

Radio Keokuk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” P. Houston, 73, of Kahoka died Monday, June 13, 2022 at Hannibal Regional Medical Center in Hannibal, MO. He was born on March 17, 1949 in Keokuk, IA the son of Tillman Houston and Treasure Penrod Waltman. Jim graduated from Clark County High School with the Class of...

Radio Keokuk

Jennifer Marie Privia

Jennifer Marie Privia, 47, of Kahoka, Missouri, passed away at 2:20pm, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, with her family by her side. Jennifer was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 2, 1975, to Bernard and Nancy (Fong) Hegstrom. On October 2nd, 2010, Jen married James “Matt” Privia and was his soul mate for life. They shared a love of motorcycles, adventure, and made their family together. Jennifer delighted in her roles as mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter. She loved being outdoors as much as she loved riding the Harley and she loved those two things almost as much as she loved dolphins. A highlight in her life being the dolphin cruise at Myrtle Beach where she spotted dolphins faster than the captain did on his own ship. Jennifer was up for anything and everything and was known as a soft-hearted person who loved music and loved her church family. Her light on this earth was far too brief but she shone ever so bright. Jennifer was an organ donor and even in death, she continued to enrich the lives of others in any way she could. Her loss will be deeply felt and her space in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her will never be filled quite the same ever again. Jennifer leaves with the love and knowledge of Christ and lived to pursue his will and now resides eternally by his side in her reward in heaven.
KAHOKA, MO
wlds.com

Schuyler County Judge Dies in Vehicle vs. Bicycle Collision

A well-known Schuyler County Judge was killed in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision late this morning. The Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a red 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 73 year old Charlie D. Coffey of Rushville was traveling northbound on Adams Road near Illinois Route 100 just north of Frederick. A teal Marin bicycle ridden by 42 year old Ramon M. Escapa was also traveling northbound in the same location at 9:56AM Sunday morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Knox County Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Abingdon home

QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think about water quality-related technology. Updated: 1 hour ago. The water could be potentially dangerous for kayakers. Illinois Gov. Pritzker signs bills to assist victims...
ABINGDON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
WHO 13

Shooting at Des Moines County Pool leaves one injured

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting at a Des Moines County pool left one injured according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The shooting occurred on June 14 at the West Burlington Municipal Pool located in the 600 block of West Burlington Avenue. The West Burlington Police Department received […]
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

