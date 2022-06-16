St. Mary's Inmates Fighting Over Phone Slapped With Charges

Joseph Brooks and Francis Hill. Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff

A pair of inmates fighting over the phone in the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center are facing charges, authorities said.

Joseph Daren Brooks, 19 of Lexington Park, and Francis Xavier Hill, 26, were engaged in a physical fight when Deputy Fleenor arrived to the dayroom at the Leonardtown facility on June 7, the county sheriff's department said.

Brooks and Hill were both charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.