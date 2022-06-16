ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poquoson, VA

Anchor missing from Poquoson museum found buried in backyard

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
POQUOSON, Va. - The Poquoson Police Department said a giant anchor missing from the Poquoson Museum since September 2021 was found buried in a backyard Thursday morning.

The 7-foot-long, 2,000-pound anchor was reported stolen on September 20, 2021. At some point between September 13 and September 20, the anchor was removed from the museum's grounds.

"We appreciate the many tips and leads provided to us by many members of the Poquoson community," the police department said on Facebook.

The investigation into the theft is still ongoing.

