TV Series

The Boys Gets Renewed for Season 4

By Connor Dillon
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon and Sony’s take on the superhero genre from, possibly the darkest of all comic book material, “The Boys” by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show launched in 2019, and like every other show that was set to explode during the time that became known as The Pandemic, “The Boys”...

tvovermind.com

TVOvermind

Was Vecna Always the Main Villain of Stranger Things?

Speak the name ‘Vecna’ to a dedicated D&D player and you’ll likely get a reaction, but now if you say it to a fan of Stranger Things you’ll be likely to get the same since the dreaded lich’s name has been taken on by the horrifying figure that appears to run the Upside Down, or is at least dominant within the confines of the alternate universe. This figure is actually far more forceful than any of the others since he can reach across the dimensions and kill people, unlike the Demogorgon or the Mind Flayer, who have to be there in physical form to do much of anything. In other words, the barrier doesn’t have to be open for Vecna to cause damage and confusion in Hawkins. But it’s fair to wonder if he’s been guiding the creatures of the Upside Down, and it’s even enough to wonder if he created them during his time there. This line of inquiry is made possible since having seen Eleven’s past, one can easily surmise that she wasn’t responsible for the massacre that was seen in the initial episode of season 4.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is A Wonder Twins Film Necessary?

So, Wonder Twins has been canceled. Warner Brothers announced earlier this year that they would adapt the popular comics into a live-action film, but it’s been reported that the studio has stopped production and scrapped the idea altogether. Originally, Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel was tapped to write and direct the upcoming feature with KJ Apa and Isabel May cast as the titular heroes. The Wonder Twins made their comic book debut in the Extreme Justice #9 issue by Ivan Velez Jr and Al Rio in 1995. The only live-action form that these twins have been showcased in was the CW series Smallville. The extraterrestrial twin brother and sister can only activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying, “Wonder Twin powers, activate!” Jayna can transform into any animal and Zan can become water in any state. There’s no word on whether there’s a future with a Wonder Twins live-action film, but was one even needed in the first place?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Boys: “The Last Time to Look On This World of Lies” Recap

Well, people have been waiting to see what Soldier Boy would finally do, and they got their answer. The previous episode already made it clear that he’s a little more than Butcher and the others might have been expecting, and nearly cost them Kimiko. Amazingly though, it would appear that she managed to get her wish since her quick healing and super strength have left her, a fact that she’s ecstatic about. Spoilers are coming, so if you haven’t seen the episode it might be wise to stop reading now or keep reading if you don’t like being surprised. But the fact is that Kimiko’s happiness might be cut short thanks to Nina and her thug since she’s called in a debt on Frenchie, and when he doesn’t answer her call, it’s kind of evident that she feels a certain way about this. In the meantime, MM is obviously upset with Butcher and disappointed in Hughie for their use of the superpower-granting formula they’ve been taking, and Starlight is simply concerned that Hughie might be headed down a bad road by following Butcher.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Strangers Things Season 4 Part 2 Will Be Two Episodes

“Stranger Things” on Netflix from the Duffer Bros. went from starting as an incredibly interesting story circulating around a coming-of-age set of characters in the 70s, and now the 80s, dealing with something otherworldly to a fight for their lives almost constantly against something out of a dark fairytale. With its growth and immense popularity the budget and expectations quickly went through the roof, even when content wasn’t as constant as it could have been with a new season coming over a year’s time later. While “Stranger Things” Season 4 only premiered in May, the final two episodes required so much additional production compared to the rest of the season that the final two episodes were delayed until July 1st. Below, we’ve gone into detail on Strange Things, the newest season so far, and what’s expected to come with “Stranger Things” Season 4’s final two episodes to come with Part 2 and the future of the series beyond Season 4, the series finale, Season 5.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Garth Ennis
TVOvermind

Does The Hunger Games Really Need A Prequel?

We’re not done with the world of Hunger Games just yet. Lionsgate has confirmed that they will dive back into the trilogy, but this time with a novel prequel from Suzanne Collins (the original Hunger Games writer) called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released on November 17, 2023. The upcoming feature will focus on Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the trilogy, as a young man. The premise mainly narrows on Snow’s time with a mysterious and rebellious girl from District 12 named Lucy Gary Baird, who he mentors through the 10th Hunger Games. Despite the fact that a novel has already been written for the prequel, was there ever a need to revisit the Hunger Games world?
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Is The Freaks And Geeks Pilot Worth Watching Over 20 Years Later?

Freaks and Geeks introduced the world to some of the most popular names in film and television such as Paul Feig, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini. The show followed a bunch of teenagers in the 1980s who could be deemed misfits to ordinary students. Freaks and Geeks was quickly canceled in the first season as it was a very low-rated show on NBC; however, it lives on as a classic gem that managed to be nominated for several Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series. The short-lived series managed to win the latter. It’s been well over 20 years since the pilot of Freaks and Geeks, does the first episode hold up to the modern times of today’s culture?
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Captain Marvel Shouldn’t Lead the Avengers in Phase 5

The Avengers has changed, that much is kind of obvious since Captain America and Iron Man are now gone, Thor appears to be on his way out, and while War Machine is still around, and Captain Marvel might be the choice of many people when it comes to a new leader, there’s a reason why this shouldn’t happen. In fact, there are a lot of reasons that it shouldn’t happen, but thankfully none of them have anything to do with her being a woman. To be fair, Captain Carter might do a better job if she were around, but unless there’s another version of her kicking around the multiverse, and there probably is, then there’s a big question of who’s going to take over the team in the phase to come since Phase 5 is going to see a lot of new faces no doubt. Like it or not, a team often needs to be led by a seasoned individual that has been there and done that a few times and could lead based on their experience. Granted, Captain Marvel is experienced and has been through more than one battle, but when saying she’s a tempered character, that has yet to be determined. Here are five reasons why Captain Marvel shouldn’t be the next leader of the Avengers.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Spider-Man Noir Deserves A Spin-Off

The Spider-Man universe is in full swing and it’s time that Sony started venturing outside of the world of Peter Parker. While it’s highly likely that Miles Morales will get that nod, it would be great if Sony explored different avenues of the character that can really open up the diversity of the Spider-Man canon. That’s where Spider-Man Noir comes in. Though this is another version of Peter Parker, it travels back into time back during the Great Depression days. In this alternate universe, Peter Parker is a detective who was also bitten by a highly venomous spider that turned him into the feared crusader. Now, the downside is that this is another Peter Parker. It would be best to veer away from the character for a while once Tom Holland’s version is done; however, what’s unique is the time period and the potential this spin-off has to become so much more than a comic book series.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The Dinner Scene In Whiplash Is The Best Moment In The Movie

Eight years later, Whiplash has still made an incredible impact on the world of cinema. For anyone who missed out on this lovely gem, it’s about Andrew Neiman, an up-and-coming jazz drummer who finally makes it into the top music conservatory. At this point, there’s nothing stopping Neiman from becoming the best of the best, unless his new teacher pushes him past his breaking point. Terrence Fletcher is a man known for his terrifying teaching methods, though the intention of the instructor is to create this generation’s Miles Davis, a jazz legend like no other, his methods may push Andrew past the point of no return.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Travina Springer

Travina Springer has been working hard on a new project. She’s portraying a woman by the name of Tyesha Hillman in a little project called “Ms. Marvel,” which is the new Marvel Universe series on Disney+. It is the role of a lifetime, and the world needs to know this young and talented actress a little better.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Real-Life Jobs Each Avenger Could Perform

We almost always see superheroes on a mission and rarely get to see them doing anything other than fighting the good fight and enjoying some needed downtime, right? But what if they took on an actual job in the real world? What would they do? There are heroes in the comics that do have regular jobs, since Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is a lawyer, and a few other folks that have been in the comics have taken on other jobs. But what would the MCU Avengers be able to do, and what jobs would they gravitate toward if they were given the choice? There are a lot of different answers that people might come up with, especially since everyone has a different opinion and perspective of what an individual might be capable of outside the role of a hero. It’s not hard to argue for a few of them, but as for the others, well, it’s kind of up to the interpretation of each person.
JOBS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Klariza Clayton

Klariza Clayton started her professional acting journey more than a decade ago and she has been moving at full speed ever since. Her work has introduced her to countless people all over the world, and she’s gotten the chance to show everyone just how versatile she is. Some of her most well-known credits include Skins and House of Anubis. Although it’s been a couple of years since her last on-screen appearance, Klariza’s fans won’t have to wait much longer to see her again. She is working on an upcoming TV series called Flatshare which is based on a novel by Beth O’Leary. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Klariza Clayton.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Seriously? Jon Snow is Getting a Spinoff?

It’s tough to imagine that Jon Snow is getting a spinoff and so many others characters aren’t, but that appears to be the case. Perhaps we should back up and say that this isn’t the worst-case scenario, since there are likely worse stories to explore. But the truth is that some of us were hoping to see others, namely Arya Stark, push forward on their own journey to see the far-off lands that they had yet to explore. But it’s already been established that Maisie Williams might be more than ready to lay the character of Arya aside, and it’s not certain how many from Game of Thrones might willingly return for a look into their own characters. But Jon Snow isn’t the worst character, no matter what some folks might say. It’s true, his story arc did consist of him being the most noble and upstanding individual, even to his detriment. While some folks, including myself, might say that this makes him kind of a boring character, it did make him far better than most of those in this story, since he stuck to his word more often than any person.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Barbarians Season 2 Teaser

It’s been a hot minute since anyone saw or heard about Barbarians, right? What has been announced is that season 2 will be headed to Netflix this fall and things are going to be heating up as history unfolds yet again. Viewers should probably head back to the channel to brush up on what happened to the Romans at the end of the season. Not only did Arminius and Thusnelda manage to unite the tribes against a common enemy, but they also handed the Romans one of the worst losses of their long history. The fact that it was humiliating for the Romans to lose to what they no doubt saw as an army of savages had to be demoralizing. But despite all this, the Romans never were the type to take defeat lightly, and it’s already been announced that the legions will be returning to avenge their loss, which means that Arminius and Thusnelda will have to do a quick bit of thinking to survive this time around. Arminius will have to stay on his toes as well since Folkwin and others are already aiming to take everything from him.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is There Any Redemption for Scarlet Witch?

At this point in the MCU, it’s already been established that life isn’t fair, that things are going to happen, and that situations are going to get worse before they get better. But after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would appear that Wanda’s situation is only getting worse at this time, especially since she allowed herself to be so corrupted by the Darkhold that she ended up killing more than one individual from different realities. She corrupted an entire town in her grief, she harmed others thanks to her delusions, and she’s been an unrelenting terror to another version of herself within the multiverse. And yet, she made the decision to destroy the temple that was built to glorify the Scarlet Witch and was used to help her reach out and continue the horror that had been building for a while. There were several red flags along the way, several moments when it was determined that she was going down the wrong path, but the fact is that Wanda was designed to suffer for a while, and at this point, it’s tough to think that she could come back.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Backcountry

Horror movies set in the woods tend to have a lot of similar elements to them that become a little tiresome after a while, especially when it comes to a couple or a group that is being stalked by something, or someone. But Backcountry does keep things simple for the most part. Maybe they keep it a little TOO simple though since the idea of being chased through the woods by a bear is terrifying, but it’s fair to think that some people might have an issue with this movie simply because it doesn’t have the type of big-money horror effects that would otherwise turn the bear into a true movie monster. But there are a lot of those who would no doubt state that being confronted by a bear would be scary enough, especially when the prospect of being lost is already causing a person to stress out. When Alex and Jenn make their way into the woods, after already being given a warning about bears, they eventually find themselves in a situation that could have been prevented had good sense won out.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How M. Night Shyamalan’s The Happening Could’ve Worked

Who could forget the “masterpiece” known as The Happening? Back during a time when M. Night Shyamalan was stuck in a creative rut, the horror thriller showed tons of promise in the beginning. To recall, the film followed a science teacher and his wife in the midst of a massive phenomenon that resulted in unexplained deaths around the world. Tons of people committed mass suicide all over the world. There’s something unique about this apocalyptic threat as it instantly brings tension to the story. The problem is that Shyamalan made a huge left turn and turned nature into the enemy. First, making nature the antagonist was a huge mistake. Sure, nature is stopping the protagonist from reaching their goals, but exactly how are Elliot and his family supposed to fight things like the wind? Or plants? At the very least, The Happening should’ve dropped in the middle of the apologetic state.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Resort”

Peacock is set to drop a new dark comedy series this year featuring a talented cast of characters and a brilliant behind-the-scenes crew. Titled The Resort, the series is created by Sam Esmail, who previously worked on shows like Mr. Robot and the movie Comet. He is co-creating the series with Andy Siara. Here is the description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “The Resort explores love and the weird things we do in the name of it, encased in an elaborate true-crime conspiracy, with each season set in a unique picturesque vacation destination. The first season takes place at an all-inclusive resort along the Mayan Riviera, when a married couple on the brink of divorce inadvertently becomes embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre, unsolved mysteries that, somehow, is part metaphysical detective story, part Indiana Jones-esque adventure, part coming-of-age romance.” The Resort has assembled a powerhouse cast of performers, many of whom have appeared in notable projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the cast members of this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Peacock dark comedy series The Resort.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Does a Thor 5 Need to Happen?

It feels as though it’s a little early to start wondering if a Thor 5 is going to be in the cards, and it’s even hard to think that Chris Hemsworth would stick around unless the price was right. Even Taika Waititi, the director, isn’t entirely certain if he would do such a thing, but it can be said that the almighty dollar might be enough to get him back, since it’s tough to turn down a payday, even when you’re already rich and well-known. Plus, if you happen to be into telling a story then it’s really tough to walk away since the urge to keep that story moving forward is insanely addictive, not to mention that it will haunt a person that wants to keep the story alive. But until Thor: Love and Thunder is seen to do one thing or another, it does feel as though the decision is going to hinge on how well the fourth movie does and whether or not it leaves enough in the tank for another movie. Some might even want to see a sixth movie to complete another trilogy, but the way things appear to be going it does sound as though Hemsworth might think about leaving soon.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

A Parkour Expert Weighs in on Parkour in Movies

Just in case anyone has been confused by the difference between free-running and parkour, the expert in this video does go over it as she gets into which movies are accurate in their portrayal of the high-intensity sport. After watching enough instructional and professional videos on parkour it’s very easy to see that this sport isn’t for the faint of heart, and it’s not for those that are afraid of getting hurt when they land. It’s not tough to see why a person would be hesitant to get up and perform in this manner since parkour participants do tend to take on several high-risk challenges that might make a lot of people faint just from the thought of bounding from one surface to another. There’s no doubt that one needs to have a strong core and a lot of strength in their arms and legs when it comes to performing parkour, but what’s really interesting is hearing how each video goes on about how the process really works. The movies and TV shows that have depicted parkour aren’t exactly the best at showing every little nuance of this sport, but they do try.
TV SHOWS

