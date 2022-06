Good Day Farm certainly knows how to attract some attention. The Arkansas-based cannabis company made a hilariously big splash when it entered the Missouri medical marijuana market back in February, marking the occasion with the creation of a sewer-lid sized gummy weighing 135 pounds and containing 116,000 milligrams of THC. The enormous offering set a record as the largest THC-infused gummy in the world, and is in fact so massive and potent that it cannot legally be removed from the facility in which it was created.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO