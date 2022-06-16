Duo arrested after drugs, gun found in stolen vehicle
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large amount of suspected fentanyl pills, cash and a firearm were found inside a stolen vehicle Monday, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers reportedly seized more than 150 suspected fentanyl pills. Along with that, officers found $300 in cash and a gun.
A man and woman were arrested during the bust and were charged with multiple crimes.
Angela Hadnot was charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Angela Hadnot was charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Christopher Mangrum was charged with charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance,.
