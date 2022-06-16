ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Duo arrested after drugs, gun found in stolen vehicle

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXA6R_0gCzIL6Z00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large amount of suspected fentanyl pills, cash and a firearm were found inside a stolen vehicle Monday, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers reportedly seized more than 150 suspected fentanyl pills. Along with that, officers found $300 in cash and a gun.

Oregon City mom describes ‘terror’ running from drunk driver

A man and woman were arrested during the bust and were charged with multiple crimes.

Angela Hadnot was charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Christopher Mangrum was charged with charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance,.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
canbyfirst.com

Suspect Shot, Killed by Officers Following Police Pursuit in Milwaukie

A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting involving Oregon State Police troopers and Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies after a lengthy confrontation near the railroad tracks in Milwaukie early Saturday. Deputies said in a press release that the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop and chase that ended...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Oregon City, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

14-year-old charged after ‘flashing’ fake gun while shoplifting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is facing charges after they allegedly “flashed” a realistic-looking airsoft gun at a store employee while shoplifting in Tigard Wednesday. According to Tigard police, four children that were between the ages of 10 and 14 shoplifted a store Wednesday afternoon. Before the minors left the store, officials […]
kptv.com

Man sentenced to three years probation in deadly Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect in a February hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Southeast Portland was sentenced Thursday. Antonio Giuseppe Panciarelli, 47, was first charged with negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver-felony after an incident on Friday, Feb. 27. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Cedar Markey-Towler injured after being hit by a car. The driver had fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy