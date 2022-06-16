Driver flees the scene of a fatal Barry County crash

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle flees the scene of a crash that claimed the life of an Aurora, Missouri man.

The crash happened in Barry County on Farm Road 1180, about 3.5 miles west of Jenkins, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck failed to yield and hit a Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Patrick E. Anderson of Aurora, Missouri, died at the scene.

The crash report shows both vehicles were towed from the scene, but the pickup driver had fled.

According to Trooper Sam Carpenter, the driver of the truck fled the scene on a bicycle. Authorities are not sure where the bicycle came from. Then, an unknown person stopped in a car and picked the driver up from the scene.

The Highway Patrol suspects the pickup truck was stolen out of Monett. Trooper Carpenter states the registered owner of the vehicle was not the driver.

Authorities are still investigating and looking for a suspect.

