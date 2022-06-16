ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Harry Styles Scores His First No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘As It Was’

By Gordon Murray
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles achieves his first leader on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated June 18) with “As It Was.” It’s his third top 10, after “Watermelon Sugar” (No. 4, August 2020) and “Adore You” (No. 7, March 2020). The poppy original...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

