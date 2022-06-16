ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lavish NYC penthouse at Jennifer Aniston’s former home asks $18.3M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7YFs_0gCzHvTa00

Jennifer Aniston once planed to combine a penthouse with a 17th-floor spread at 299 W. 12th St. in the Greenwich Village. Despite purchasing both units, she ultimately abandoned her plans at the swanky prewar property at and moved in with Justin Theroux — though that relationship fizzled.

Now, a new duplex penthouse upstairs from Aniston’s former digs is about to hit the market for $18.3 million.

Prices have soared since Aniston sold at a loss in 2012. The actress had stealthily bought the two units — a one-bedroom penthouse and a second one-bedroom unit for $7.01 million via an LLC named for her dog, Norman. Both units ultimately traded hands for $6.5 million, Gimme reported exclusively.

The sprawling space is just less than 3,000 square feet and comes with 1,950 square feet of outdoor space across two floors, including a solarium — with views of the Village and the harbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Q08A_0gCzHvTa00
The spread comes with downtown-chic features, such as these beamed ceilings.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPity_0gCzHvTa00
Other cozy touches include oversize windows and a fireplace.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hg4a_0gCzHvTa00
A dining area for entertaining guests.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8vBw_0gCzHvTa00
The duplex has space for an office-slash-library.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsR1F_0gCzHvTa00
The kitchen.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLC0I_0gCzHvTa00
If a duplex isn’t enough, there’s also private outdoor space to enjoy.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgIUo_0gCzHvTa00
Inside the glassy solarium.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhzHs_0gCzHvTa00
A shot of the large outdoor space.
Stefano Ukmar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO0tw_0gCzHvTa00
The view corridor includes the entirety of the downtown skyline.
Stefano Ukmar

The current sellers are lawyers, and Democratic Party organizers, Willard Taylor and Virginia Davies, who have hosted Democratic Party functions , including fundraisers for a future President Obama during his 2007 primary campaign, in their West Village home. (They originally lived in a triplex penthouse, which they bought in 1990, but sold the lower floor off in 2012.)

The unit boasts 14-foot-high ceilings on the top level and 10-foot-tall ceilings on the lower level.

The Bing & Bing brothers developed the building in 1930 — hiring their favorite architect, Emery Roth. It is one of only two units the Bing brothers designed downtown — says listing broker Frans Preidel, of Brown Harris Stevens.

Comments / 0

 

