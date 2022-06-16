ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Neil Warnock bizarrely picks Newcastle's DAN BURN in a limitless-budget Premier League XI and also finds space for Kasper Schmeichel and Kieran Tierney - but there's no space for Alisson, Ruben Dias, Sadio Mane or Cristiano Ronaldo

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Neil Warnock has caused consternation by bizarrely choosing Dan Burn in his 'dream team' Premier League XI.

The experienced former manager retired in April after managing 16 clubs from non-league up to the Premier League across a 31-year career.

And Warnock picked a limitless-budget XI from the English top-flight, with Burn, Kasper Schmeichel and Kieran Tierney among the surprise names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSYuo_0gCzHoXj00
Neil Warnock has caused shock by choosing Dan Burn in his 'dream team' Premier League XI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjbP3_0gCzHoXj00
Newcastle defender Burn was a shock pick in Warnock's limitless-budget Premier League side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV8B0_0gCzHoXj00
The Magpies centre half was chosen ahead of Man City's Ruben Dias (above) and John Stones

Neil Warnock's Premier League XI

Warnock XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bernardo Silva (Man City); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Harry Kane, Son Heung-min (Tottenham).

Substitutes: Nick Pope (Burnley); Aymeric Laporte (Man City), Marc Cucurella (Brighton), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

He said: 'I like Kasper's confidence and his presence. He's been very loyal to Leicester.

'I did think of Nick Pope but I thought I'd go for Schmeichel's experience. And I don't think he'd cost me much either!

'With Dan Burn, I just wanted an English centre-half. Somebody who can defend, a left-footer, somebody who talks well and would work well with van Dijk.

'The other option was maybe Ben White. He's better on the ball than Burn but Burn is a better defender, so I went with him.

'I nearly went with Antonio Rudiger but I opted for Burn.

'With the midfield, I thought (Kevin) De Bruyne was a no-brainer.

'I've not seen anybody quite as good as him in my lifetime.'

The 73-year-old, who has a record eight promotions in English football on his CV, plumped for some odd choices - starting between the sticks.

Rather than naming Liverpool star Alisson, Manchester City stopper Ederson, Hugo Lloris or David de Gea, Warnock put Leicester stalwart Schmeichel between the sticks, with Burnley's Nick Pope as backup.

At the back, Reds pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are unsurprising picks, but picking Arsenal left-back Tierney ahead of Andy Robertson or Joao Cancelo might raise eyebrows.

Perhaps most surprising is the centre half next to van Dijk - and with such an array of defensive talent in the league, it is a shock to see 6'7" beanpole Burn at the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9W6a_0gCzHoXj00
Leicester stalwart Kasper Schmeichel was named in goal for Warnock's experimental team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2UJs_0gCzHoXj00
Reds star Alisson Becker (right), City's Ederson and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris were overlooked
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glqgk_0gCzHoXj00
There was also no room for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the front three

Ruben Dias, John Stones or Aymeric Laporte - who made the bench - Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cristian Romero, Wesley Fofana, Marc Guehi, Magpies team-mate Fabian Schar and plenty of others have a case.

In midfield, West Ham star Declan Rice lies between two Premier League winners in City playmakers Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

While up front there are few surprises, with Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min joining Golden Boot joint-winner Mohamed Salah of Liverpool up front, leaving out the likes of Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

