The Mint welcomes Carpenters Legacy tribute show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential homebuyers are quickly realizing competition from other buyers isn’t the only thing to worry about. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to slow the nation’s surging inflation, home loans are becoming less affordable. That means more homebuyers are being forced to lower their expectations on what they can afford, or simply give up on home ownership altogether.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO