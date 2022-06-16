The Mint welcomes Carpenters Legacy tribute show

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rock icon Billy Idol is returning to Las Vegas this November. Idol will be back rocking out with fans at The Chelsea Inside The Cosmopolitan starting Friday, November 11. The other four dates include Saturday, November 12, Wednesday, November 16, Friday, November 18, and Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several food spots across the valley are making locals very happy by extending restaurant week!. One of those Ohlala French bistro. Joining us in the studio was the owner and chef Richard Terzaghi.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another memorial is set to take place Monday, this one for 16-year-old Quinn Fike. Quinn died during a solo hike in the west part of our valley earlier this month. The celebration of life for Quinn will take place at Spring Mountain Ranch state park...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky man is headed back home a quarter of a million dollars richer. The Caesars Rewards member identified as Charles Liu won a $258,517 jackpot on Sunday, June 19, while playing Three Card Poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Discovery Children's Museum got into the holiday spirit this weekend. They hosted their annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday. A day that holds special meaning for so many. It kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a special dance performance from Culture Shock. Governor Steve...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Juneteenth is officially tomorrow and the celebrations here in Las Vegas are far from over. The City of Henderson is hosting community-driven events in partnership with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation throughout this month. They took the celebrations to the Water Street Plaza in Henderson...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Imagine being 17 years old and being shipped across the globe to a place you'd never heard of, all to fight in a war. That's exactly what happened to our most recent recipient of Salute Our Troops. Dana Wagner has the story.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I had a simple question for A’s president Dave Kaval: after all the months he and I have talked, is he closer to a deal in Oakland or not?. “I think we're farther apart. Especially with the challenges over a ballot measure,” Kaval tells me.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local firefighters battled what Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports to be the largest fire involving occupied buildings in the city of Las Vegas in 25 years. At least ten buildings were either damaged or destroyed in the massive fire in Downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Holiday celebrations were underway in the Arts District Saturday. The Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event featured music, food, vendors, games and more. Business owners there said today is not just about promoting their work but coming together in unity. "Everybody that comes out, put in hard...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — During the summer months, it may seem like a difficult task to lather your kids up in sunscreen but doctors say it’s worth every effort. Research shows just one bad sunburn in childhood can raise the risk for skin cancer in adulthood. “I went...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local dad who battles a chronic health disease says managing his health and mental well-being is an act of strength. Our Marie Mortera has his powerful message as we prepare to celebrate father's day this weekend.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local shelter is asking for donations to hand out to its clients ahead of the summer months. According to The Shade Tree, the summer is the slowest season for donations. They are asking for items from the list of the current needs, which includes:
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential homebuyers are quickly realizing competition from other buyers isn’t the only thing to worry about. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to slow the nation’s surging inflation, home loans are becoming less affordable. That means more homebuyers are being forced to lower their expectations on what they can afford, or simply give up on home ownership altogether.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An early morning fire in a Northwest Valley home sent those inside anxiously searching for help. A neighbor’s ring camera captures screams for others possibly still inside. “Uncle David. Get out of there,” one resident shouted. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reporting seven...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a dead man found in the desert, Sunday. At approximately 10:00 a.m., officers were notified that an adult male had been found in the desert area west of Lake Mead Blvd and the 215. The victim had signs of...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District will begin offering COVID vaccines for children six months to five years old starting Wednesday, June 22. Until now, this group was not eligible for a COVID vaccine. “We are pleased to finally be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccines...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer and a trooper with the Nevada State Police are being honored for their readiness to save one woman's life. Officer Brandon Alvarado with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Trooper Charles Abernathy with the Nevada State Police were honed by the American Red Cross on Thursday.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local animal shelter wants to ensure all their furry friends find a loving home as they begin seeing an influx of pets coming in this summer. The Animal Foundation will be waiving adoption fees during their 'hot dogs, cool cats' adoption event this Sunday, June 19.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a house fire in the west valley Saturday morning, that had also caught fire Friday. At approximately 7:05 a.m., crews found heavy fire between the 1st and 2nd floors and in the attic of a home at 3332 Crystal Tower St near W. Cheyenne and the 215.
