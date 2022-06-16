ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, IA

House Fire Near Durango

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

Fire officials say a Dubuque County home was destroyed Wednesday afternoon, and a 2nd home was damaged by heat from the...

Fire damages home on Hoover Trail Ct SW

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Fire Department says two people are displaced tonight after a fire damaged their home. CRFD reports a neighbor called around 3:30 Sunday afternoon to report a home at 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW on fire. The neighbor reported the homeowners weren't there but were at another home in the neighborhood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
DUBUQUE, IA
Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
One injured in Cedar County crash

TIPTON — The Iowa State Patrol reports a personal-injury crash that occurred June 16 on State Highway 38 and county road F44 outside of Tipton. According to a news statement, at about 8:40 a.m., a 2017 International box truck driven by Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Ill., attempted to pass a 2004 Chevrolet TBZ driven by Joyce Hennings of Tipton. The box truck did not clear the other vehicle and moved into the vehicle’s lane, the report said.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
Town of Argyle man found dead in Pecatonica river

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of an 80-year-old man from Lafayette County was found floating in the Pecatonica River on Saturday morning. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center responded to a call of a body in the river Saturday morning. Authorities have identifed the man as John Michael Flanagan. His body was found in the water near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street.
ARGYLE, WI
Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard

NORA, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena faces two citations after she allegedly crashed her UTV with five juveniles on board leaving one of them with injuries. The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, June 17 when deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Williams Road 1/4 mile south of W. Clinton Street in rural Nora for a traffic accident with injuries. On the scene, deputies learned that Lawson was operating a blue 2016 Polaris Ranger southbound on N. Williams Road.
LENA, IL
Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA
Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Fire destroys home in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two family pets in Dubuque County. On Wed., June 15, 2022 around 1 p.m., firefighters from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to a fire at 15072 Highway 3 for a report of a structure fire.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Public Safety
Tipton woman seriously injured in Cedar County accident

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Cedar County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 23-year-old Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Illinois was driving a box truck on northbound Highway 38 just before 8:45am when she attempted to pass a 2004 Chevy near County Road F44, just east of Rochester. Mandujano failed to clear the other vehicle and clipped it as she moved back into the other car’s lane. The driver of the Chevy, 76-year-old Joyce Hennings of Tipton, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ground ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
Reported fight between Doordash employees at IC Taco Bell leads to CR woman’s arrest

A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
Clinton County EMA warns of unsafe stretch of Wapsipinicon River

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and Clinton County Conservation have posted warning signs along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River after first responders were called out for search and rescue efforts several times in the past year. Clinton County EMA flew drones over the area...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Joliet Event Center, Home Of Knights Of Columbus Events, Being Sold

Members of a Dubuque Knights of Columbus council have voted to accept an offer to sell the historic property at which they host events and meetings. The Joliet Building Corporation, which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510, have started preliminary discussions on selling the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street. No official contract has been put in place and the identity of the buyer has not been made pubic. According to a report, the Joliet Building Corporation voted, 33-4, last month to sell the Joliet Event Center for an offer of $850,000, pending approval from the Joliet Building Corporation Board. The vote also authorized the board to sign the agreement, and the corporation will now begin discussing how to transfer ownership. The council was established in 1890 and had been operating out of the Joliet Event Center for more than 100 years.
DUBUQUE, IA
Appeals Court upholds firing of Cedar Rapids officer after second OWI

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the firing of a Cedar Rapids Police Officer following his arrest for a second OWI. Radio Iowa reports that Austin Mensen was hired with the knowledge he had previously been convicted of OWI. He was with the Cedar Rapids department three years before being convicted of second-offense OWI.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3rd generation manages Cassville’s family-run grocery store

CASSVILLE, Wis. — Working at Okey’s Market in Cassville has been a part of Elijah Okey’s life for as long as he can remember. “One of my first jobs (as a kid) was filling pop machines at 5 years old,” he said. “It was always cool coming down and working with my parents. I had to do a DARE essay when I was in fifth grade, and I wrote that I was going to stay off drugs so I could run the grocery store with my dad.”
CASSVILLE, WI

