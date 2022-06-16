ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Vote Totals Unchanged After Recount of Ballots

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dubuque County Auditor’s Office on Wednesday finished its administrative recount of ballots from 15 precincts, and vote totals are unchanged. County...

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA
Joliet Event Center, Home Of Knights Of Columbus Events, Being Sold

Members of a Dubuque Knights of Columbus council have voted to accept an offer to sell the historic property at which they host events and meetings. The Joliet Building Corporation, which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510, have started preliminary discussions on selling the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street. No official contract has been put in place and the identity of the buyer has not been made pubic. According to a report, the Joliet Building Corporation voted, 33-4, last month to sell the Joliet Event Center for an offer of $850,000, pending approval from the Joliet Building Corporation Board. The vote also authorized the board to sign the agreement, and the corporation will now begin discussing how to transfer ownership. The council was established in 1890 and had been operating out of the Joliet Event Center for more than 100 years.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
DUBUQUE, IA
There’s An Awesome Resort In Eastern Iowa You Had No Idea Existed

There is a resort that's hidden in eastern Iowa that we bet you had no idea about. The hotel and resort we're about to show you has been around for quite a while, but it recently got some new owners that have taken the hidden gem and made it a place you have to visit every summer. It's called the Off Shore Hotel & Resort and you can find it nestled right on the Mississippi River in Bellevue, IA.
BELLEVUE, IA
Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
Storms re-develop later today, some may be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of storms remain possible early this morning over primarily the northwest half of the area. Farther south, it’s been dry so far, but this will likely change later today as the front moves in. Given ample heat and humidity, any storm that re-develops will have the capability of strong wind and large hail. Torrential rainfall could also occur. Once this front passes by later this evening, quiet weather is generally expected tomorrow through Monday. Look for building heat once again by Father’s Day into early next week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding Into Marion

Thanks to a recent Facebook post, we just got word that the Cedar Rapids restaurant Daisy's Garage is going to be opening a new location this year!. The new Daisy's location will be at the corner of Hwy 151 and Hwy 13, right near the Pizza Ranch in Marion. It appears that the restaurant is being built from the ground up, so it will likely be awhile before it opens. Unfortunately, we don't have word on an estimated opening just yet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Fire destroys home in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two family pets in Dubuque County. On Wed., June 15, 2022 around 1 p.m., firefighters from Sherrill, Asbury, Holy Cross, Dubuque, Epworth, and Farley responded to a fire at 15072 Highway 3 for a report of a structure fire.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
DUBUQUE, IA

