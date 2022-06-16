Maryland's first probable monkeypox case reported, health officials say

ORANGE — Press release from OPD:. On Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 4:14 A.M., officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to Petroleum Wholesale / Main Street Market located 333 North Lutcher in reference to an aggravated robbery. When officers arrived, contact was made with the store clerk. The clerk reported that two black males entered the store at the same time, and one of the males walked around where she was sitting and displayed a handgun. The clerk reported the male with the firearm hit her several times with the firearm and the other black male began taking cash from the till.

ORANGE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO