ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland's first probable monkeypox case reported, health officials say

By IDA DOMINGO
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) — The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday confirmed the first possible case of monkeypox has been reported in the state. The individual is an adult Maryland resident...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Tomato tips from AgriLife: Ripening off the vine extends harvest, quality

TEXAS — Home gardeners should pick tomatoes sooner than later. There is a common misconception among the public and home gardeners that vine-ripened tomatoes taste better. But picking tomatoes at color break does not hurt quality, reduces fruits’ exposure to damage and can extend their shelf-life, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Police in Orange say one robber beat store clerk with handgun while another stole cash

ORANGE — Press release from OPD:. On Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 4:14 A.M., officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to Petroleum Wholesale / Main Street Market located 333 North Lutcher in reference to an aggravated robbery. When officers arrived, contact was made with the store clerk. The clerk reported that two black males entered the store at the same time, and one of the males walked around where she was sitting and displayed a handgun. The clerk reported the male with the firearm hit her several times with the firearm and the other black male began taking cash from the till.
ORANGE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy