PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George’s County police officer was suspended without pay after his arrest in New York City, authorities said. Officials said Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time when he got into an altercation at a nightclub in Manhattan Tuesday night. Police said Holliday was arrested and no one was injured in the incident.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO