Dubuque, IA

Freeport Man Pleads Not Guilty In Killing In Dubuque

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 30...

Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA
Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Police investigate murder of 23-year-old Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they are investigating the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, who was shot to death on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Police learned the shooting […]
FREEPORT, IL
Man Charged In Deadly Madison Shooting Held On $1M Cash Bond

A man charged in a deadly Madison shooting is being held in the Dane County Jail on a one-million-dollar cash bond. Chabris Link faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He was accused of shooting 24-year-old Eric Ranson to death last November. Link and a co-defendant, Justin Burage, were taken into custody in April. Link had been in an Illinois jail but was transferred to Madison Monday. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 28th.
MADISON, WI
Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
Uncle gets 10 years in nephew’s slaying, was ‘model inmate’ in jail

On Friday, an uncle convicted in the slaying of his nephew in Riverdale in 2019 was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. According to court documents, 54-year-old Brian Duque was ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Coralville, into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections. Duque is to serve 10 years in prison with credit for time served, documents say.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Man accused in Dubuque murder pleads not guilty; arraignment set

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keywani Evans, the man accused of killing Taiwan Jackson earlier this month, is pleading not guilty to all charges he faces. On June 4th at 6:58 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report that a subject had been shot. Police say video surveillance showed Keywani Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head, and then two more times while on the ground.
DUBUQUE, IA
Town of Argyle man found dead in Pecatonica river

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of an 80-year-old man from Lafayette County was found floating in the Pecatonica River on Saturday morning. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center responded to a call of a body in the river Saturday morning. Authorities have identifed the man as John Michael Flanagan. His body was found in the water near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street.
ARGYLE, WI
Rockford Scanner™: Police Conduct A Traffic Stop, Arrest A Suspect That Had A Loaded Shotgun With a Defaced Serial Number

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of S. New Towne Drive. The passenger, Demarice Smith-Brown, had multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into. custody without incident. During the investigation, officers were able to locate and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
DUBUQUE, IA
$40K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Rockford storage unit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tools needed to keep a small business going were gone in the blink of an eye. “Their families (are) devastated. $40,000 worth of equipment is no drop in the bucket,” said “Tim.” A friend’s equipment stolen from their storage unit motivated “Tim” to come forward. His name is changed to protect anonymity.
ROCKFORD, IL
Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
Motorcycle accident on Rockford’s 22nd Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcycle accident in Rockford resulted in the police asking residents to avoid the area. It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 600 22nd Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were investigating a single vehicle personal injury accident involving a mototrcycle. The department asked residents to avoid […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard

NORA, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena faces two citations after she allegedly crashed her UTV with five juveniles on board leaving one of them with injuries. The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, June 17 when deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Williams Road 1/4 mile south of W. Clinton Street in rural Nora for a traffic accident with injuries. On the scene, deputies learned that Lawson was operating a blue 2016 Polaris Ranger southbound on N. Williams Road.
LENA, IL
St. Thomas man and Rockford woman road rage gun arrest

Kane County Sheriff's Deputies received a regional dispatch reporting a road rage incident where the occupants of the vehicle pointed firearms at other motorists on I-90 on June 14. A detective who stopped stopped the car and smelled cannabis coming from the car and then proceeding the search the car....
KANE COUNTY, IL

