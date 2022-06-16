ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearville, KS

Western Kansas mom, 4-year-old daughter found dead

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman's boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Ford County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend, 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez, and her 4-year-old daughter, Aalilyah Vasquez, were missing.

Deputies and officers with the Spearville police department noticed evidence that a crime had been committed inside the home and detained the boyfriend for questioning, the KBI said.

Kayla Vasquez's body was found in rural Ford County about 4:15 a.m. Thursday. Her daughter's body was found about 90 minutes later in Kinsley, about 20 miles northeast of Spearville in Edwards County.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The boyfriend was arrested Thursday morning on possible capital murder charges.

Further details were not released.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Great Bend Post

Day 4, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

As the early stages of harvest shift from south-central to southwest Kansas, yields and morale are decreasing. Extreme drought in the area throughout the growing season is severely limiting yields, causing more abandonment and calls to the insurance adjuster in the region. Even fields that look somewhat decent from the road and are disappointing in the bin, adding to the stress from difficulties finding help and escalating fuel and input prices.
KANSAS STATE
