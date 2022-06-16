ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kessler Mansion holds estate sale (Yes, you can buy a dolphin statue)

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — For a limited time, there’s a chance to take home a piece of what many in Indianapolis know as simply the “dolphin house.” And yes, actual dolphin statues are up grabs. An estate sale is being held at the Kessler Mansion at 4923...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

A guide to eating on Bloomington's Fourth Street

Fourth Street contains an array of international restaurants, serving incredible, authentic food beloved by students, townies and visitors alike. Read this guide to start on your culinary journey. Anatolia. Anatolia offers delicious dishes of Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine. Order some of the local favorites like the beef doner kebab or...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
Current Publishing

Sisters to open alcohol-free beverage store in Carmel

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristin Patrick have always wanted to have their own store. They saw an opportunity to do that after they both stopped drinking alcohol in the last year. Patrick said they saw an article in Vogue about booze-free bottle shops, and they decided to bring one to...
CARMEL, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Kessler Mansion#Highgarden Real Estate#The Ny Post
cbs4indy.com

Another heat wave on its way to Indiana first week of summer

INDIANAPOLIS – All sunshine all day long makes for perfect Father’s Day weather in Indiana! After we wrap this weekend up, however, it’s back to the heat for the first week of summer!. Father’s Day planner. 3 record-breaking weather days. Last week, we ended up breaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mymixfm.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Pets
WLFI.com

27th Annual Greater Lafayette Soap Box Derby thunders on

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The weather was perfect for soap box racing on Saturday morning. News 18 was in attendance for the 27th Annual Greater Lafayette Soap Box Derby where kids of all ages went up the hill at a shot to win it all. However, some people...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Ex-Domino's Pizza worker sues chain

A Lafayette man has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the company that owns about nine Domino's Pizza stores in Indiana, saying the company's delivery drivers are not fairly compensated for expenses in violation of federal wage and hour laws. Christopher Anderson worked for a local Domino's store from August...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Local News Digital

Pet food pantry is open Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) is hosting a pet food pantry distribution this Friday, June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the front parking lot of Mill Race Park, just off the Fifth Street entrance to the park. The purpose of the pantry...
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

All USPS Post Offices will be Closed June 20th

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Post Offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, June 21. Post Offices will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, June 18.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy