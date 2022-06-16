Dubuque Water Supply To Be Tested For PFAs

Members of a Dubuque Knights of Columbus council have voted to accept an offer to sell the historic property at which they host events and meetings. The Joliet Building Corporation, which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510, have started preliminary discussions on selling the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street. No official contract has been put in place and the identity of the buyer has not been made pubic. According to a report, the Joliet Building Corporation voted, 33-4, last month to sell the Joliet Event Center for an offer of $850,000, pending approval from the Joliet Building Corporation Board. The vote also authorized the board to sign the agreement, and the corporation will now begin discussing how to transfer ownership. The council was established in 1890 and had been operating out of the Joliet Event Center for more than 100 years.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO