ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Water Supply To Be Tested For PFAs

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 4 days ago

Iowa officials will test 58 more water supplies, including Dubuque’s, this summer for “forever chemicals” that...

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

Related
superhits106.com

Joliet Event Center, Home Of Knights Of Columbus Events, Being Sold

Members of a Dubuque Knights of Columbus council have voted to accept an offer to sell the historic property at which they host events and meetings. The Joliet Building Corporation, which is made up of members of the Knights of Columbus Council 510, have started preliminary discussions on selling the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street. No official contract has been put in place and the identity of the buyer has not been made pubic. According to a report, the Joliet Building Corporation voted, 33-4, last month to sell the Joliet Event Center for an offer of $850,000, pending approval from the Joliet Building Corporation Board. The vote also authorized the board to sign the agreement, and the corporation will now begin discussing how to transfer ownership. The council was established in 1890 and had been operating out of the Joliet Event Center for more than 100 years.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Monticello, IA
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
superhits106.com

Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
superhits106.com

Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy