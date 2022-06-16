After more than a decade, this camp’s fight for water still hasn’t been resolved

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County-Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO