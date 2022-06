Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA During Tahiti Vacation. Who knew watching Kim Kardashian get her groove back would be the best rom-com of 2022 so far?. While it may have been titled The Kardashians, the family's new Hulu series easily could've been titled The Komeback Kim as viewers watched the 41-year-old go on a journey of self-empowermentover the course of 10 episodes. Seeing one most famous women in the world as an underdog for a change was captivating to watch, largely due to Kim's willingness to get vulnerable and unmask her insecurities—both professional and personal—in front of the cameras.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO