Earlier this week, former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. During the segment, Wilson learned just how much his rookie dinner might cost. "They did tell me about the dinner. I've got to take all the receivers to a dinner. That's going to be cool, I'm excited for that," Wilson said before learning the immense cost.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO