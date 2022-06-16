ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington International Airport adds nonstop flight to Minneapolis

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
People flying out of Burlington International Airport have another destination option this summer after the airport added a direct flight to Minneapolis.

The inaugural flight via Sun Country Airlines , which is based out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport , occurred Thursday, June 16. People on the first flight from Minneapolis to Burlington were greeted by a water cannon salute provided by firetrucks on the tarmac.

Nonstop flights will occur twice per week between Burlington and Minneapolis/St. Paul, on Sundays and Thursdays. The service will be available seasonally — this year, between June 16 and Oct. 30.

Additionally, Delta Airlines is also beginning to provide direct flights between Burlington and the Twin Cities in Minnesota on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, the airport stated in a news release. That service began June 7 and will run through Nov. 5.

The new flight joins just over a dozen places to which travelers can fly directly from Burlington, including Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; and Miami, Florida. As of June 16, no non-stop destinations outside the U.S. are listed on Burlington International Airport's website.

A peek inside the BETA Technologies hangar at Burlington International Airport.

More information about the Burlington International Airport and its destinations can be found at www.btv.aero .

Vermont electric aircraft maker raises another $375 million for zero-emissions airplane

What are the most sought after skills in Vermont? The highest paying?

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington International Airport adds nonstop flight to Minneapolis

MyChamplainValley.com

BTV expands travel options with new airline

An expanding airline added Burlington international airport to its list of new destinations. Sun Country Airlines now connects Burlington to Minneapolis with non- stop flights, two days a week. The airline announced 11 new non-stop routes, and welcomed seven new airports to its network. Acting director of aviation Nic Longo says the addition of sun […]
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Parkway pre-construction met with local protestors

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington will begin construction on the Champlain Parkway next week, but not everyone is happy with the project coming to fruition. Despite the rain, the Pine Street Coalition showed up to protest the Champlain Parkway project on Saturday. The 2.8 mile road will...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS New York

Amtrak expanding service between New York, Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amtrak has announced an expansion of service between New York City and Vermont.On July 29, Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland, the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express, which travels to New York via Albany, with stops along the way.The last regularly scheduled passenger rail service to Vermont's largest city ended in 1953."Very soon, we will be able to climb aboard a train in downtown Burlington, and arrive in New York City in time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Where to celebrate the 4th of July around Vermont

July 1st – FAIRFAX: Make your way to the Fairfax Recreation Park at 7 p.m. for the 4th annual “Party in the Park”. Enjoy food from vendors such as KC’s Red Hots and Greene Mountain Nutrition & Smoothies. Fireworks, food, and music make this event fun for the whole family. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/377058637710537.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
WNYT

Washington County man shot in Vermont

A Washington County man is recovering after someone shot him in Vermont. State police say 20-year-old James Eggleston of Hudson Falls was shot Saturday night behind a gas station in Waterbury. Eggleston was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was treated and released. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

‘Bernie Mittens' benefitting Vermont LGBTQ+ nonprofit

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mitten season may still be months away, but this Pride Month, some recognizable mittens are warming hearts instead of hands. The maker of the official Bernie Mittens announced a new charitable partnership Friday with a nonprofit supporting LGBTQ+ youth in Vermont. Vermont Teddy Bear is the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Construction begins around UVM Medical Center ER

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Repaving will begin at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington Monday. Hospital officials say the section of Mary Fletcher Drive has deteriorated under heavy use and needs to be repaved for ambulance safety, to minimize water runoff, and reduce damage to snow removal equipment. Access to...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Property owners seek to remove one of Burlington’s largest trees

Two property owners on Howard Street in Burlington are looking to remove one of the largest trees in the city, saying it has become a safety hazard and a liability too challenging to manage. A tenant who lives on the property is commemorating its life through art. Read the story on VTDigger here: Property owners seek to remove one of Burlington’s largest trees.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Kayla Martin says her final goodbyes at WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, June 19 was Kayla Martin’s last day at Channel 3 News. Kayla delivers her goodbye message to her team and the Green Mountain State. A place she’s considered home for the past two years. Click the video above to watch her message.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CVPH unveils bigger, better adult inpatient psychiatry unit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh just built a bigger and better adult psychiatric unit. The new unit offers more space and more beds for those in crisis. Staff at the new unit that opens Tuesday say this will make for a better stay for...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
smcvt.edu

Lindsay (Hill) Kurrle ’93

Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Wrong-way driver creates scary situation on I-91

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer going the wrong way on Interstate 91 scared drivers and sent Vermont troopers into action. It happened Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on I-91 in Coventry. Police say Javad Naqizade, 42, of Dallas, Texas, drove the wrong way in the southbound lane. Troopers slowed the...
COVENTRY, VT
