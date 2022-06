Extreme heat and humidity have left thousands of cattle dead in Kansas after a heat wave swept through much of the country this week.By Tuesday, the state’s Department of Health and Environment had tallied over 2,000 dead animals from cattle operations who asked for help cleaning up the remains, Reuters reports.A sudden uptick in heat and humidity early in the week left the animals unable to adjust, resulting in heat stress, a spokesperson for the Kansas Livestock Association, a trade association, told the publication.AJ Tarpoff, a veterinarian at Kansas State University, told Reuters it was “essentially a perfect storm.”Video...

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO