Van Buren County, MI

Storm damage assessment, clean-up continuing in Van Buren County

By Ken Delaney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials with the Van Buren County Road Commission say they are still assessing damage after Monday’s storms brought down trees, and caused washouts and flooding throughout the county. Initially Road Commission crews worked to clear...

Kalamazoo Gazette

Two bridges closed indefinitely in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two bridges are closed to traffic until further notice. The 40th Street bridge between W Avenue and X Avenue on Wakeshma Township and the TS Avenue bridge between 29th and 31st streets in Pavilion Township closed June 20 until further notice, a news release from the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
City, school, and transit officials keep a close eye on rising gas prices

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Stopping for gas these days can be an emotional experience with prices cresting at over $5.00. Imagine having a whole fleet of vehicles. Kalamazoo City Commissioners recently had to adjust their budget for fuel, and so have Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Metro Transit...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage Street reopens under I-94 after closure for bridge work

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Portage Street has reopened under Interstate 94 after work this week to set beams for the highway bridge. Portage Street/Portage Road between the east and west legs of Kilgore Road reopened to vehicle traffic on the afternoon of Friday, June 17, Michigan Department of Transportation Spokesman Nicholas Schirripa told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Dozens displaced after Kalamazoo County apartment fire

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dozens of people were displaced after a massive apartment fire in Kalamazoo County Thursday evening. Flames and large plumes of smoke were erupting from Cooper's Landing Apartments in Cooper Charter Township, near Kalamazoo. Cooper Township Fire Chief Terry Emig said flames were coming off a third-floor deck and going into the loft area. Fortunately, Emig said everyone inside the apartment had already escaped. They were not hurt.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek man killed Sunday morning after vehicle hits tree

RICHLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Battle Creek man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle struck a tree in Kalamazoo County’s Ross Township. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the 14000 block of E C Avenue and the vehicle that had hit the tree. There was significant damage to the vehicle, and 22-year-old Zachary Wisniewski was found dead inside.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
One injured as vehicle goes airborne in crash Sunday morning

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A man suffered non life-threatening injuries after his vehicle went airborne and crashed into a telephone box in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township Sunday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 68th Avenue near Warner Street...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Four die in Saturday afternoon head on crash north of Coldwater

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash north of Coldwater on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of four people. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 3:05 p.m. on Marshall Road just north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township. They say a small SUV and a full-size pickup truck were involved. When deputies arrived, they found two unresponsive adults in the pickup and one unresponsive adult in the small SUV. Both drivers were pinned in the wreckage. Coldwater Fire Rescue used the Jaws of Life as they worked feverishly to free the female driver. She was transported by Life Care Ambulance immediately to the emergency room at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital with life threatening injuries. The deputies preliminary investigation shows the small SUV, driven by 45-year-old Christopher Raymond of Bronson, was south bound on Marshall Road when it went left of center and hit the north bound pickup truck that was driven by 62-year-old Theresa Mills of Coldwater.. The passengers in the Mills vehicle were 44-year-old Angela Balowski of Union City and 22-year-old William Balowski of Battle Creek. Theresa Mills was pronounced dead at the ProMedica emergency room. William Balowski, Angela Balowski and Raymond were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Branch County Medical Examiner. Marshall Road was closed for approximately 3 and half hours for the investigation of the scene. The Accident remains under Investigation by Branch County Deputies/Michigan State Police Accident Unit and Branch County Coroner’s Office.
COLDWATER, MI

