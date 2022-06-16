ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County hires permanent EMS director 11 months after Gallagher’s resignation

By Chance Swaim
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6W9Z_0gCzCA2U00

Sedgwick County named Kevin Lanterman director of emergency medical services on Thursday, 11 months after the department’s controversial ex-director resigned.

Lanterman, 54, said he’s “very grateful and humbled” to lead the organization where he has spent his 30-year career, rising from a reserve to the top official in the department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZ31f_0gCzCA2U00
Sedgwick County named Kevin Lanterman director of emergency medical services 11 months after the department’s controversial ex-director resigned. (June 16, 2022) Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

“But this isn’t about me,” Lanterman said. “This is about the hardworking men and women that are out there working in very difficult environments on a daily basis that deliver the best clinical care, and they do it with a lot of compassion and empathy. And that’s what this is, and that’s what this job is about.”

Lanterman has been serving as interim EMS director since August.

He is the second interim chosen this month to fill a Sedgwick County EMS leadership position. Last week, Dr. Kevin Brinker was named medical director .

Both men replace Dr. John Gallagher, who had been given control of both EMS operations and the medical director’s office in 2019. County Manager Tom Stolz split up the departments after Gallagher resigned.

Gallagher resigned after being removed from his post. That followed an Eagle investigation into his handling of staff turnover, response times and a patient’s death.

Under Gallagher, 92 employees left the roughly 200-person EMS department, causing ambulance shutdowns and dangerously slow response times. EMS reached fewer than one in three patients within 9 minutes, a national standard for EMS response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGpJ7_0gCzCA2U00
Kevin Lanterman reaches out his arms for hugs from his sons Branson and Boston after he was named director of emergency medical services for Sedgwick County. (June 16, 2022) Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

Street-level EMS staff had asked county leadership not to hire Gallagher in 2019 but were largely ignored. After an Eagle report last March detailed his handling of a patient’s death in 2019 , paramedics and EMTs called for his resignation at two town hall meetings organized by Commissioner Jim Howell and attended by assistant county manager Rusty Leeds and county manager Tom Stolz.

The town halls prompted a county-ordered investigation into the troubled department by an outside law firm. The county has refused to release the findings of the investigation, saying it’s exempt from disclosure. The Eagle is suing the county for release of the report under the Kansas Open Records Act.

Lanterman, a paramedic with 30 years of experience at Sedgwick County EMS, joined his colleagues in calling for the removal of Gallagher and his deputy medical director Dr. Carolina Pereira, who had butted heads with several employees in her short tenure as Gallagher’s top medical advisor.

Pereira resigned two days before The Eagle published its monthslong investigation, citing a work environment where EMS employees were “allowed to have secret meetings with commissioner(s) and are able to send things to the media or place on social media with no discussion, communication, or ramification.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18At7T_0gCzCA2U00
Kevin Lanterman, center, is photographed with Sedgwick County EMS personal after he was named director of emergency medical services. His appointment comes 11 months after the department’s controversial ex-director resigned. (June 16, 2022) Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle

Lanterman, during his speech at the town hall meeting, apologized to EMS employees for taking so long to speak out. As a shift commander, Lanterman was in a position to interact with both street-level paramedics and EMTs working in ambulances and with Gallagher and his executive staff.

“Unfortunately, I failed in that. I should have openly voiced my concerns about Dr. Gallagher and his leadership a long time ago,” he said. “I should have screamed from the top of the mountain, regardless of any fear of retribution or retaliation.”

EMS colleagues celebrated Lanterman’s appointment as interim director, with some making social media posts that it was “the best news of the year.”

Lanterman is a highly decorated paramedic who had been a shift commander for 16 years.

In 2017, Sedgwick County named him a member of the “Paramedic Team of the Year” for his role in the response and care of Wichita Police Officer Brian Arterburn, who sustained serious brain injuries when he was run over by a fleeing suspect in an SUV.

Arterburn’s mother, Mary Arterburn, joined the chorus of voices calling for Gallagher’s resignation at a county commission meeting just before commissioners went into a closed-door executive session where they worked out the terms of his departure, agreeing to pay him more than $85,000, or about four-and-a-half months of his salary.

Last year, Wesley Healthcare awarded Lanterman and several of his colleagues “EMS Crew of the Year” for their response to an emergency after Lanterman found a patient in distress while off duty.

In his 11 months as interim director, Lanterman has overseen small and incremental improvements to response times and staffing. But the department’s budget also took a hit when its largest customer, Wesley Healthcare, hired a private ambulance company for patient transfers between Wesley-owned medical facilities. Last year, Wesley paid Sedgwick County more than $1.4 million for the service.

Lanterman said staffing remains the biggest challenge for the department, which has 14 open full-time paramedic positions.

“My feeling is if the providers out there are well taken care of, then they will provide the best care to those individuals who need it at the time they call for EMS,” Lanterman said. “There will be opportunities and challenges ahead, but we will conquer all of those together.”

Sedgwick County opened the search for a permanent director twice, after failing to hire either of two finalists — Dave Johnston, EMS chief in neighboring Reno County, and Dudley Wait, EMS director for the city of Schertz, Texas — at the end of 2021.

In a December interview with The Eagle, Lanterman said he was not in the running for the job.

“I chose at the time not to apply,” he said. “I just at the time didn’t feel like I wanted to apply.”

At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Lanterman said he changed his mind after discussions with his family.

“I had time to think about where I wanted to be and where I wanted to go,” Lanterman said.

Leeds, assistant county manager for public safety, said choosing Lanterman for the position “was an easy decision at the end of the day,” given his experience and knowledge of Sedgwick County EMS.

“We believe that Kevin is the guy who can step in, he can maintain continuity within this organization,” Leeds said. “He’s the guy for today, and he’s also the guy for the future that can help us move forward.”

Comments / 1

Related
KWCH.com

Body recovered after UTV crash near Walnut River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they recovered the body of Carley Bullard early Sunday morning. Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old woman who crashed an ATV near the Walnut River in Augusta early Saturday morning. According to law enforcement, Carley Bullard went...
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby water park

Note: This story has been updated for further clarification. DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a report of a drowning. Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved […]
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

1 person dead in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A person has been killed after a shooting in the 3400 block of S. Everett in Wichita on Friday. Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police are saying that the shooting is likely self inflicted.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
KSN News

Woman missing near Walnut river south of Augusta after ATV crash

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County authorities and emergency services are actively searching for a woman that is missing about a mile and a half south of Augusta. The area is near Highway 77 and SW 112th Terrace. Deputies confirm there was an ATV crash reported to them around 3:25 Saturday morning near that location […]
AUGUSTA, KS
kswo.com

Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of a hiker who went missing in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was recovered on Sunday. Officials from the Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department confirmed it with 7News. On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Sedgwick County Ems
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

One killed, one injured in accident on Doolin

NEWKIRK — Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier reports that one person was killed and one injured in an accident that occurred at 7:40 a.m. today in the 3000 block of west Doolin. Longcrier said crews arrived on scene and freed an adult male from a SUV that was flipped...
NEWKIRK, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KSN News

Witness says Wichita murder followed racial slurs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A court document released Friday details the investigation into a Wichita murder over Memorial Day weekend. Roger Gale Jr., 27, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Emmanuel Hardy, 30, of Wichita. Hardy was found fatally injured at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Juneteenth celebrations kickoff in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Juneteenth celebrations have officially kicked off in the Air Capital. The crowd was energized at McAdams park, where the official JuneteenthICT Festival is taking place.  People were pouring into the festival grounds whether it was for the music, the local vendors or local eats. “I’m looking for the good local entertainment,” […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested after mother, daughter found dead in W. Kansas

More than 160 golfers were out for the golf tournament which kicked off its 32nd year. The Wichita Fire Department warns Wichitans to shot them where you buy them. After more than a year, the county selected a familiar face to fill the position which has been vacant since last July.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
273
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy