The Michigan Arts and Culture Council is currently accepting mini-grant applications for the 2023 fiscal year. This June, the Upper Peninsula Arts and Culture Alliance will present a series of workshops to review guidelines and grant writing strategies in Escanaba, Munising, Manistique and Menominee. All of the workshops are free and open to anyone interested. Grant writing workshops can be requested for small group or private meetings with the grant coordinator.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO