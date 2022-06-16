Albany State's Lachlan Ross named inaugural SIAC Man of the Year

Albany State baseball player Lachlan Ross, third from right, poses for a photo with his family on 2022 Senior Day. Albany State University Athletics

Albany State baseball player Lachlan Ross was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s inaugural Man of the Year on Thursday.

The new award recognizes the top male and female student-athletes for the 2021-22 school year based on athletic, academic, service and leadership involvement. Tuskegee women’s basketball player India Blakely was the inaugural SIAC Woman of the Year.

“Congratulations to India Blakley and Lachlan Ross for representing the SIAC as our inaugural Man and Woman of the Year,” said Leighton Batiste, SIAC associate commissioner of marketing and partnerships. “We are elated to submit two student-athletes that represent the best our conference and its member institutions have to offer.”

The selections were modeled after criteria set forth by the NCAA, which requires the evaluation of four guidelines, including a personal statement, the individual’s service and leadership activities, academic achievement and athletic excellence.

“This honor is a fitting accomplishment of both academic and athletic performance as well as community service commitment by Ms. Blakely and Mr. Ross,” said Tyler Williams, SIAC associate commissioner of communications and senior woman administrator. “Both student-athletes are intentional community leaders who serve as role models on and off the field. They have represented our conference well and are examples of thoughtful leaders who emerge from our league. Congratulations to both of you on this accomplishment.”

Ross, from Sydney, Australia, described his experience at Albany State as “life-changing.” After starting his collegiate career at a community college, Ross transferred to Albany State during the COVID-19 pandemic. He described his transition from a small Midwest community college to a large HBCU as an “opportunity of a lifetime to hone in and become the best I can be.”

He is a graduating senior who has maintained a perfect 4.0 while majoring in accounting. In his senior season with the Golden Rams, Ross collected preseason and all-conference athletic honors helping his team to a conference championship runner-up title.

“Before coming to Albany State University, I had never experienced being a minority. I did not really understand what an HBCU was, given they do not exist in Australia, and was quite surprised to find myself as a minority,” said Ross. “However, this new environment allowed me to immerse myself in an unfamiliar setting and learn from others who are vastly different from myself.”

Ross’ off-court involvement displays his exceptional character and leadership abilities. At Albany State, he garnished SIAC All-Academic honors, was honored with the Board of Regents Outstanding Scholastic Achievement Award, ASU President’s Honor Roll, and was ranked the No. 1 senior in the accounting department.

“I have pushed my own personal capabilities physically, mentally, and socially further than I ever thought I could,” said Ross. “Throughout this process, I have tried to use my newfound knowledge to bring people up with me and help make their mark on the world.”

Ross served as a leader on-campus through his involvement as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), a resident assistant, and a student ambassador on-campus. He also served as an area leader with the football gameday operations team.

“I would volunteer to tutor teammates and show recruits around the campus,” said Ross. “While some might have seen these tasks as a burden, I loved every second of trying to express how great the community was and try to repay the huge opportunities afforded to me.”

In the community, Ross served as a volunteer evaluator with the local little league teams and a leader in the community service effort entitled “Stash the Trash.” He also served as a member of the Cultural Exchange Club.

“I was able to open my eyes to a different perspective on the world and also open the eyes of others to my unique experience.”

In addition to Ross, ASU’s Glory Seay was one of the six nominees for SIAC Woman of the Year.