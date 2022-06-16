ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was airlifted on Thursday after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstructionists investigated a one-vehicle crash on state Route 225 in the Town of Caton on Thursday morning.

It’s alleged that a motorcycle was being operated on that road when a deer entered the roadway and causing a crash between the two.

The operator of the motorcycle was described as a 52-year-old male from Horseheads. Police say he was seriously injured and was taken to a trauma center for treatment via helicopter.

Police had closed the road for a period of time in order to collect evidence and document the scene, no charges have been filed.

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

