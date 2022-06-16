Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing into deer

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was airlifted on Thursday after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstructionists investigated a one-vehicle crash on state Route 225 in the Town of Caton on Thursday morning.

It’s alleged that a motorcycle was being operated on that road when a deer entered the roadway and causing a crash between the two.

The operator of the motorcycle was described as a 52-year-old male from Horseheads. Police say he was seriously injured and was taken to a trauma center for treatment via helicopter.

Police had closed the road for a period of time in order to collect evidence and document the scene, no charges have been filed.

