GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When the Lakehore Arts Festival returns this weekend, visitors will get a chance to see international street artist David Zinn at work. Zinn has been creating original artwork in and around Ann Arbor for years. Zinn is know around the world for the art he creates out of chalk, charcoal and found objects. Zinn will create several pieces throughout Muskegon this weekend and one will become a permanent piece of art in the public art collection that downtown Muskegon has to offer.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO