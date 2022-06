CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL calendar is turning from the offseason program to training camp. The Browns wrapped up their program this week with mandatory minicamp. Mary Kay Cabot, Scott Patsko and Dan Labbe took a look at the state of the Browns roster now that minicamp is over. Do they need to add a quarterback? Is there room for a player like D’Ernest Johnson? What does the receiver position look like? Who’s the third defensive end?

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO