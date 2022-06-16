ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

Wicked-Fast Boat Races at Idaho Regatta in Burley June 23-26

By Brad
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like the thrills of racing and water sports, then get ready to pack up the family and head out to watch the boat races at the annual Idaho Regatta in Burley, Idaho, June 23-26, 2022. About the Idaho Regatta. The Idaho Regatta features some of the top...

Continued Abuse Closes Idaho Endowment Land Off to Camping

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 40-acre plot of Idaho Endowment Land in Power County is now closed off to most recreation and camping from continued abuse. The Idaho Department of Lands announced earlier this week that the East Fork Rock Creek area near Rockland will no longer be available for camping or open to all-terrain vehicles after the state agency warned it could be closed because people kept trashing the place.
Find Tons Of Fluorescent Thundereggs Off Hwy 93 Near Twin Falls

With the price of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho averaging over $5, this summer might be better enjoyed by taking shorter trips out of Twin Falls that offer exciting opportunities. For those who like to hunt for rocks in the Gem State, there's a site 40 miles south of Twin Falls that is said to yield one of the largest concentrations of a unique stone made up of volcanic ash and traces of agate.
Where Are Electric Car Chargers Needed in Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working to expand the state's electric vehicle charging grid and is asking the public for input. ITD is working with the Department of Environmental Quality along with the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources on developing the network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging locations across the state. A series of meetings have been scheduled, including Twin Falls. ITD is asking people for their input at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday, June 21, at 12 noon in the Human Services Building room 150. You can see the list of other meetings HERE or provide online input. The state agencies will then use the information and other data collected to pick appropriate locations. The effort is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program set up by the Federal Highway Administration to help states with funding for EV charging locations.
Idaho Men Sentenced for Killing Golden Eagle and Hawks

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Treasure Valley men have been sentenced for killing a golden eagle and several red tail hawks. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt Noe, 23, both of Eagle had went into the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in 2021 and shot killed a golden eagle and five red tail hawks. The men were sentenced this week on one count each of taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. The two were sentenced by a magistrate judge to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service. The two men will not be able to hunt for two years and will not be able to possess firearms for two years. Noe had to give up his rifle and a pistol along with ammunition. He will have to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Ferdinand had to turn over his rifle, ammunition and two flashlights. He was ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to Idaho Fish and Game.
Bridge to Replace Old Culvert Near Stanley on Highway 21

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A culvert installed in the 1960s will be replaced with a bridge on a state highway just west of Stanley later this June. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to begin construction of the bridge on State Highway 21 beginning on June 27, and last through the summer. The bridge will replace the aging culvert at Elk Creek that has exceeded its life expectancy, according to ITD Designer Andrew Young.
Gas in Idaho Will Hit 6 Bucks a Gallon Before it Comes Down

A studio guest arrived at my studio after driving from Cassia County to Twin Falls. She noticed a price at one gas station of $5.69.9 per gallon for the regular grade. The picture above is from Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. The previous day I had managed to fill up at a pump a few blocks away for 32 cents less per gallon but had to use up my shopping points to simply keep the price below $5.00 a gallon.
Don’t Miss Dads & Donuts at a New Location Near Twin Falls

Father's Day is this weekend and it can often be overwhelming to figure out what to do with your dad. If he doesn't play golf or enjoy fishing or hunting, it can make it tough, but perhaps the best idea is to spend the day with him and have him enjoy watching you have fun instead. There are great ways to spend time bonding and having fun, and there is an event taking place this weekend that is a great way for a dad and his child to enjoy some time making memories. There is also food involved.
Man Stabbed Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a stabbing near Buhl Thursday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a 43-year-old man was stabbed at around 4:40 p.m. and flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital. The sheriff's office said it was an isolated incident and there was not threat to the general public. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
LOOK: This Beautiful Historic Oakley House Has Unique Double Porch

A historic home in Southern Idaho was recently updated and renovated and placed on the market for someone looking to own a piece of American history. The house is located at 592 W 1700 S, in Oakley and it is beautiful. The structure was built in 1906 but you wouldn’t guess that by the way it looks now. Everything has been updated inside while the exterior still has that classic look. It also has an amazing double porch and a full acre of land.
Community Engagement and Career Event in Twin Falls

There will be a community engagement and career event taking place at Twin Falls City Park this Saturday, June 18 from 10 AM until 2 PM. The event will give people a first-up look at what first responders, service providers, and government agencies deal with daily, as well as how they help the community. The event will be put on by the Idaho Department of Labor. There will be a chance to learn about career opportunities and get to talk to those that do the job firsthand every day.
Are Yellow Doors The New Cool on Twin Falls Houses?

There is an interesting new trend happening in Twin Falls with people and the color choices they are making for the doors on their homes. Colorful doors aren’t anything new, but banana-yellow doors have become increasingly popular in Twin Falls. As I was looking through houses on Zillow I noticed that many home doors look like sticks of Laffy Taffy due to their paint color. Check out the pictures below and tell us if you love the yellow doors or hate them.
Safe Internet Purchase Exchange Locations in Twin Falls

I don’t know if the police station in Twin Falls is the best location due to the parking situation. Maybe they have a few open parking spaces that could be designated for safe internet purchase exchange locations? There might be better parking options at the courthouse or at Twin Falls City Park. I don’t have the answer, but I do know that I’ve conducted a few internet purchase transactions in the Albertson’s parking lot that felt like drug deals.
Truck and Camp Trailer Catch Fire on Interstate in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck pulling a camp trailer caught fire Sunday afternoon on the interstate in Jerome. According to the Jerome Fire Department, fire crews were called out just after 1 p.m. to the westbound lane of Interstate 84 between the two Jerome exits for a truck and fifth wheel camper that caught on fire. According to Idaho State Police, the 57-year-old driver from Ogden, Utah was able to stop the vehicle and get out without injury. Traffic on the interstate had to be stopped while fire crews worked to get the blaze under control and clear the scene. The incident is under investigation.
