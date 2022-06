BETHASDA, Md. — Are you experiencing blurry vision or trouble seeing with crystal-clear sharpness? While you might think spending hours binge-watching Netflix or scrolling TikTok led to your eye problems, there is a chance it could be an entirely new disease. Researchers from the National Eye Institute have discovered this new disease — that doesn’t even have a name yet — affects the part of your eye that’s necessary to see the world in sharp detail.

