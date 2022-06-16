Storm damage in Geauga Co., severe storm threat ended

Related
AEP: Some without power until Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
WFMJ.com
Power restored to hundreds in Trumbull County
FirstEnergy reported hundreds of customers lost electricity at around 6 a.m. Monday. Callers to Trumbull County Dispatch reported a blown power transformer and pole on fire at Wilson Sharpsville and Sodom Hutchings Road in Fowler Township. There were 721 outages reported in four communities. According to FirstEnergy, more than half...
Body found in Lake Erie near Edgewater Beach, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Firefighters found a man’s body in Lake Erie on Sunday, officials said. Firefighters found the body wedged between rocks about 1 p.m. about 10 feet from the shoreline just east of Edgewater Beach, Cleveland fire spokesman Lt. Mike Norman said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio using data from Zillow.
cleveland19.com
1 hurt in Willowick brush fire
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rescued one person who was sitting in their car trapped in a large brush fire Monday morning. Willowick firefighters said the fire happened around 3:49 a.m. in the area of North Marginal Dr. near Bayridge Blvd. Firefighters removed the victim from the burning car and...
Ohio had 3 tornadoes touch down Monday; power outages remain an issue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three tornadoes touched down in the central portion of Ohio during the severe string of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with two of them producing winds over 100 mph. Meanwhile, thousands of residents still were without power Wednesday as utility companies continue to repair...
Trails at state parks in Ashland, Richland counties closed due to storm damage
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has closed two Northeast Ohio parks due to "significant" damage caused by recent storms.
High swimming risk on Lake Erie
There is a swimming risk on Lake Erie for a second day.
Puppies rescued from Cleveland Heights house fire
Cleveland Heights firefighters rescued a litter of puppies from a house fire on Monday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches issued for Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The following counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15...
cleveland19.com
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland; search continues for mother dog
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If dogs really are man’s best friend, the East Cleveland Fire Department just earned nine new pals. According to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, fire department crews rescued nine puppies Thursday from an abandoned, collapsed garage during extreme heat. The shelter said a concerned...
Fire erupts overnight in Cleveland's popular nightspot, the Flats
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to multiple mulch fires at 2 a.m. happening in the Flats in downtown Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. When Cleveland firefighters got to the scene,...
Police: Missing Maple Heights woman found safe
Officers say the woman who went missing from Maple Heights on Monday has been found and is well.
Geauga County celebrates inaugural Pride event
Despite pushback leading up to the event, organizers and attendees at the inaugural Geauga County Pride celebration are calling it a success.
Heavy storms move through Valley with downpours and hail
e thunderstorm warnings and watches were issued for our viewing area.
Body recovered from water at Edgewater in Cleveland
Authorities have confirmed that a body was pulled from the water near Edgewater in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.
Why it's important to recognize World Refugee Day in Cleveland
Global Cleveland shares the importance of recognizing World Refugee Day.
News-Herald.com
Lake Metroparks Lakefront Path moves ahead with property access, state funding
Plans for the Lake Metroparks bike- and pedestrian-friendly Lakefront Path kicked into high gear as the park system took steps to accept donated property access for the trail. Also, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a state capital budget that awarded $400,000 for the project. At their June 15 meeting, the Lake...
Lit cigarette causes cluster of fires in the Flats
Video from a Northeast Ohio resident showed flames surging across the ground in the Flats early Saturday morning in Cleveland.
Firefighters rescue 9 puppies from collapsed garage
The East Cleveland Police Department rescued nine puppies from a collapsed garage last week.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
