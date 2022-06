The protein TCF-1 enables various parts of otherwise insulated DNA segments to intermingle in a way that is required for the development of T cells—a key element of the body's immune system—and the role this protein plays in T cell creation could shed new light on immunotherapy approaches, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings are published today in Nature Immunology.

