1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after a multi-vehicle wreck in Chatsworth (Los Angeles, CA)

On Wednesday evening, one person died while two people suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Chatsworth. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported a little before 8:40 p.m. near 9900 Winnetka Ave. [...]

Nationwide Report

21-year-old Adrian Marquez dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Chatsworth (Los Angeles, CA)

21-year-old Adrian Marquez dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Chatsworth (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Adrian Marquez, of Pacoima, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision that also injured two other people on Wednesday in Chatsworth. The fatal multi-vehicle accident took place a little before 8:40 p.m. in the 9900 block of Winnetka Avenue [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
