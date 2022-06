BRAWLEY — The finishing touches are being put on the new Grocery Outlet store in Brawley, located on the corner of Panno Drive and off of Highway 86/South Brawley Avenue. Grocery Outlet is a grocery and general merchandise store is one of over 400 Grocery Outlet (GO) stores across the US – including the GO in El Centro located in the Valley Plaza – which offers “extreme value” products as a retailer, according to their website, groceryoutlet.com.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO