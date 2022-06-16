ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Man charged in Richland Fred Meyer shooting to continue treatment

Fred Meyer shooting Authorities released these images of a man sought in connection to a shooting reported at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Richland Police Department)

The gunman accused of shooting two men inside the Richland Fred Meyer store needs mental health treatment before he can be tried for murder and attempted murder.

Court proceedings against Aaron Christopher Kelly, 40, have been on hold since Feb. 23 when a judge ordered him sent to Eastern State Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, the Tri-City Herald reported.

Hospital evaluators said Kelly was not mentally competent to help in his defense, his attorney Michael Vander Sys told Superior Court Judge David Petersen on Wednesday.

Petersen signed an order to keep Kelly at the hospital until he is deemed competent. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are at odds about his medical treatment plan.

Hospital officials want to treat Kelly using medication, but his lawyers object. A special hearing will be scheduled to debate the issue. No matter the outcome, Kelly is expected to appear in court on Sept. 21 to check on his status. Both Benton County prosecutors and defense attorneys are asking that a specific judge be assigned to handle the case going forward.

Kelly has yet to enter a plea to the charges of murder and attempted murder. His attorneys have fought the lengthy delay, calling it a violation of his due process rights.

IN THIS ARTICLE
