Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say a 69-year-old Waupun man was killed Friday evening when his motorcycle went off Savage Road north of Heideman Road in the Town of Waupun. The initial investigation found he was heading south when he crossed over the center line and overcorrected. That caused the bike to go into a ditch where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Investigators say speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident. The County Communications Center got a call about the accident at 6:32 pm.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO