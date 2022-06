Orange County’s green power agency is about to get audited by Irvine, the city that created it, as members start to question the leadership of the agency. The review comes as a majority of the Orange County Power Authority board wants a meeting to discuss ousting CEO Brian Probolsky, a divisive figure in Orange County politics who has filed a whistleblower complaint against multiple board members alleging corruption after they tried to have him removed.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO