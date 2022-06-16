ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kessler Mansion holds estate sale (Yes, you can buy a dolphin statue)

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5wNE_0gCz87Zv00

INDIANAPOLIS — For a limited time, there’s a chance to take home a piece of what many in Indianapolis know as simply the “dolphin house.” And yes, actual dolphin statues are up grabs.

An estate sale is being held at the Kessler Mansion at 4923 E. Kessler Blvd East Drive on Indy’s northeast side.

The sale is being run by Highgarden Real Estate and includes items from “previous owners” according to realtor Jocelyn Dawson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uK3e_0gCz87Zv00
    Statues
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgbZb_0gCz87Zv00
    Dolphin statue #1
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CI3U_0gCz87Zv00
    Dolphin statue #2
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsHPW_0gCz87Zv00
    Statue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULk04_0gCz87Zv00
    Entry table set
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PInx_0gCz87Zv00
    Foosball table
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4u5A_0gCz87Zv00
    Dining room set
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pO5pN_0gCz87Zv00
    Armoire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNLIq_0gCz87Zv00
    Bed
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgAzi_0gCz87Zv00
    Living room furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoCYk_0gCz87Zv00
    Game table
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1jgQ_0gCz87Zv00
    Various furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bivh9_0gCz87Zv00
    Pool table
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5HaF_0gCz87Zv00
    Various furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tePaz_0gCz87Zv00
    Dining set
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhM6w_0gCz87Zv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4iiG_0gCz87Zv00
    Various furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2YNS_0gCz87Zv00
    Folding room divider
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woazR_0gCz87Zv00
    Various furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwKV9_0gCz87Zv00
    Various items
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWAG3_0gCz87Zv00
    Decorative molding
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEIFS_0gCz87Zv00
    Various furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOuyw_0gCz87Zv00
    Bookcase
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3tT0_0gCz87Zv00
    Game table
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYXrq_0gCz87Zv00
    Various furniture
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B06Fk_0gCz87Zv00
    Bench
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1oNc_0gCz87Zv00
    Decorative molding
  • Kessler Mansion exterior

While he was not mentioned by name in the estate sale listing, Jerry Hostetler was the man who made the home infamous. According to Fodors and the NY Post, Hostetler was a pimp before he entered the world of construction and made a sizeable living in the industry.

He bought a 3-bedroom home in 1953 and slowly transformed it into the 11-bedroom, 8-bath mansion that it is today, according to Fodors.

Dolly Parton donates $1M to pediatric infectious disease research

Some of the items in the estate sale include several of the statues that adorn the sprawling property, including a sculpture of four dolphins balanced precariously on top of one another.

There’s also a massive bed with a built-in headrest and footrest and intricately carved sculptures featuring the head of a lion.

The sale begins on Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and continues on Friday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The final day is Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking will be across the street in the Millersville Masonic Lodge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

