ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina man sentenced to 45 years for Horry County murder

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WTVg_0gCz7QU600

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for an Horry County murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tyrell Harrison, 22, of Abbeville, was convicted by a jury Thursday for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the solicitor’s office.

The trial began Monday and ended Thursday with a 45 year prison sentence by Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper, according to the solicitor’s office.

Harrison was convicted of murdering Tyrone Ford on Jan. 3, 2020 in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive, according to the solicitor’s office. Another person who was in a vehicle with Ford was also shot.

“In truth, this case probably could’ve been resolved before trial had the State been willing to settle,” Assistant Solicitor Christopher Helms said in a statement. “However, the victims of this horrible crime wanted to see this case to go a jury, and while that is not our only consideration we certainly factor their feelings into our decisions.”

Tylik Griffin, who is also charged in the shooting will be tried at a later date, according to the solicitor’s office.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 12

Teresa Eldred
4d ago

I pray that others will see this and realize their actions may cost them for the rest of their life.Too much of this going on in America. And the ages are getting younger to.

Reply(1)
15
Sharon Washington
3d ago

Now you just is well say your spending the rest off your life behind bars. Cuz you will be an old man. But y’all have to learn. The hard way. It’s not right to take a life. They want to live too

Reply
7
Phyllis D
4d ago

sad, but free room and board and lots of new friends in the near future, if he lives long enuf

Reply
6
Related
WBTW News13

1 injured in shooting at South Carolina Dollar General

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of an Upstate Dollar General. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General, located at 3009 South Church St. Ext A. Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

Deputies make arrest in Saturday Laurens shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Laurens County say one person is in custody following a shooting that happened late Saturday afternoon. Few details are available, however, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department did confirm that the shooting happened in the area of Paul Street. The street is located in a mostly residential and rural area just southeast of the Laurens city limits.
LAURENS, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police arrest man wanted for January murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a January murder was arrested Saturday by Florence police, according to a news release. Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson, 20, allegedly killed Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, during a Jan. 2 armed robbery at a home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue. Richardson was spotted in a car near […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Circuit Court#State#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Police: 18-year-old threatened to ‘shoot up’ South Carolina city hall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall. Steven Lawrence Henderson, of Greenville, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful communication and misuse of 911. Spartanburg police responded to the city hall about noon after getting a call from someone saying they had […]
WYFF4.com

Coroner: One person killed in Upstate shooting

One man has died after a shooting in Greenwood County, according to the coroner. The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says it was called to the emergency room at Self Regional Healthcare shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person who had been shot. The coroner says Darris Anthony...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Dollar General injures one person

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. Deputies said they responded to the Dollar General on S. Church Street Extension after the incident was reported. According to deputies, the victim was leaving the...
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Laurens. According to deputies, law enforcement is in the area of Paul Street and the suspect is in custody. There is no danger to the public, the sheriff’s office said.
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Police investigate homicide in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. Police said they responded to a call on Florida Avenue around 2:52 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man in front of a residence’s yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Self […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown County shooting, assault suspect arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for a Wednesday incident in Andrews that left two people injured. Hunter Nance, 28, was taken into custody by GCSO, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Nance was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating armed robberies in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Anderson Police Department are investigating armed robberies that occurred Friday. Deputies said an armed suspect entered the 7-Eleven convenience store on Highway 29 North around 3:45 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Easley man sentenced to 28 years for trafficking drugs

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley man was convicted Thursday afternoon for trafficking drugs. The U.S. Department of Justice sentenced 36-year-old Braylon Lamar Morris to 28 years for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. […]
EASLEY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy