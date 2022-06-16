South Carolina man sentenced to 45 years for Horry County murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for an Horry County murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tyrell Harrison, 22, of Abbeville, was convicted by a jury Thursday for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the solicitor’s office.

The trial began Monday and ended Thursday with a 45 year prison sentence by Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper, according to the solicitor’s office.

Harrison was convicted of murdering Tyrone Ford on Jan. 3, 2020 in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive, according to the solicitor’s office. Another person who was in a vehicle with Ford was also shot.

“In truth, this case probably could’ve been resolved before trial had the State been willing to settle,” Assistant Solicitor Christopher Helms said in a statement. “However, the victims of this horrible crime wanted to see this case to go a jury, and while that is not our only consideration we certainly factor their feelings into our decisions.”

Tylik Griffin, who is also charged in the shooting will be tried at a later date, according to the solicitor’s office.

