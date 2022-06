GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13-year-old who is believed to have run away overnight. Char’lee La’Asia Young was last seen on East 8th Street in Greenville around midnight on Sunday, June 19. Deputies say she is believed to have left on foot.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO