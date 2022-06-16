ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

3A All-Idaho baseball team: The 23 best players from around the state in 2022

By Michael Lycklama
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

3A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stanton Howell

Marsh Valley, jr., P/1B

He may be a two-time All-Idaho selection in basketball. But his life remains dedicated to the diamond, where he went 5-1 with a 2.33 ERA to lead the Eagles to a state title. Marsh Valley only threw him in its toughest games, and he still struck out 71 in 42 innings and tossed six complete games.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kent Howell

Marsh Valley

He led the Eagles to their second state title in the last three tournaments, outsourcing opponents 37-4 in three days.

FIRST TEAM

Brennen Chappell

Kimberly, sr., P

The College of Southern Idaho commit struck out 81 and walked just nine in 48 ⅓ innings, finishing with a 5-2 record and a 1.16 ERA.

Jackson Cummins

Kimberly, sr., P

The College of Idaho-bound lefty went 7-1 with a 0.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts. He threw a perfect game, and he tossed a no-hitter at state.

Dillon Fine

Homedale, so., P

The right-handed workhorse led all classifications in strikeouts (121) and innings pitched (73), finishing 5-5 with a 0.86 ERA.

Zane Bidwell

Fruitland, jr., C

The state runner-up’s top pitcher, shortstop and catcher cranked six home runs (tied for most in 3A), while hitting .455 with 26 RBIs.

Nate Goodwin

Snake River, sr., INF

The heart of the Panthers led 3A in batting average (.560) and on-base percentage (.625), and ranked third in slugging (.898).

Brett Spencer

Weiser, sr., INF

The 3A football player of the year scored a 3A-high 46 runs while hitting .511 with three home runs, 29 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Karter Howell

Marsh Valley, sr., INF

The shortstop came up in big moments again and again for the state champs, hitting .453 with 35 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Kaimen Peebles

South Fremont, sr., INF

Intentional walks limited his numbers. But he still hit .371 with five home runs and 25 RBIs while making elite plays at shortstop.

Willy Shirts

Weiser, sr., OF

He led 3A with 38 RBIs while hitting .485 with a .711 slugging percentage. He also went 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA on the mound.

Jared Hanchey

Kimberly, sr., OF

The center fielder covered loads of ground and robbed several hits while hitting .340 with 13 stolen bases.

Teigan Banning

Bonners Ferry, jr., OF

He played all over the diamond, but he stood out in center field. He hit .326, drove in 16 runs and stole 10 bases.

