Newsmakers: Freedom Day, Journey of Hope self-guided tour in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, a celebration was held to recognize the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. In 1865 those who were enslaved in Galveston, Texas found out on June 19 that they were finally free, marking what is now known as Juneteenth. It’s […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Introducing WATE Six on Your Side news anchor, Don Hudson. A man with many talents and trades is now calling Knoxville home. From being a teacher, to a sheriff’s deputy, to an actor, and even a Emmy-winning news anchor, Don Hudson is more than qualified to be “on your side.” Juggling a busy resume he still manages to be a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 15 years after the death of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom, their memory lives on, and to make sure of it, a memorial ride is held every year. “That’s our main goal every year, just keeping their memory alive,” Channon Christian’s father, Gary Christian said. The couple was brutally murdered in […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Queen of Southern Cuisine is in town, y’all. Paula Deen spent a few days in Knoxville giving her fans an up close experience into her life. The TV personality and famous chef stopped by Jewelry Television to co-host alongside host of JTV, Jennifer Duggan Miller. The broadcast was JTV’s first broadcast in front of a live studio audience since Covid-19.
Maryville City Schools is starting a full-time virtual school. It will be another division of Maryville City Schools just like its other brick-and-mortar buildings and have its own building for teachers to work from and for students to take state-mandated tests.
here lawyers and volunteers will be able to provide on-the-spot access to legal help. The passenger bus will include computers, tablets, a printer, internet access, video displays, WiFi, and other office supplies.
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Laurabeth Childress was just like any teenage girl, but she was known most for her big heart. It’s that quality Laurabeth carried that her family said will live on after the 15-year-old was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday and died from her injuries.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics of last year’s average earnings shows that occupational hourly workers across multiple employment groups in the Knoxville metropolitan area were making below the national average. The data set highlights 22 major occupational groups such as...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday has canceled a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman missing from Greeneville who has been found safe. Lynne Albechara, 65, of Greeneville had last been seen on foot in Greeneville, according to the Greeneville Police Department and she has a medical condition that may […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee thrower Chandler Hayden is taking full advantage of NIL, the NCAA ruling that allows college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness. NIL has not only allowed the redshirt sophomore to build her personal brand, but it has also opened doors for the...
Comments / 0