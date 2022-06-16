Newsmakers: Freedom Day, Journey of Hope self-guided tour in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Introducing WATE Six on Your Side news anchor, Don Hudson. A man with many talents and trades is now calling Knoxville home. From being a teacher, to a sheriff’s deputy, to an actor, and even a Emmy-winning news anchor, Don Hudson is more than qualified to be “on your side.” Juggling a busy resume he still manages to be a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO