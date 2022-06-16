2A All-Idaho baseball team: All-state honors for the top 23 players in the classification

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

2A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Landon Cheney

Nampa Christian, sr., P/INF

The 5-9 right-hander bound for Oregon Tech led all classifications in win-loss record (10-0) and ERA (0.13). He struck out 97 in 55 ⅔ innings and tossed eight complete games. But he also raked at the plate, hitting .457 with two home runs and 40 RBIs for the state champs .

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rigo Vasquez

Firth

He led the Cougars to a banner season, finishing 20-6 and bringing home the state runner-up trophy.

FIRST TEAM

Zach Woodward

Wendell, jr., P

The right-hander posted an 8-1 record with a 0.95 ERA. He struck out 81 in 57 ⅔ innings and held opponents to a .089 batting average.

Nathan Park

Firth, sr., P

The Cougars’ workhorse ate up innings (45 ⅓), going 7-0 with a 1.85 ERA, five complete games and 72 strikeouts.

Josh Tiersma

Nampa Christian, sr., P

A four-year varsity member, he capped his career as the state tournament MVP and went 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA for the season.

Dane Bradshaw

Nampa Christian, sr., C

The Oregon Tech commit hit .529 and led all classifications in home runs (10), RBIs (51) and slugging percentage (1.214).

Carson Atwood

Nampa Christian, sr., INF

An injury limited him on the mound. But it couldn’t slow the NNU commit at the plate, where he hit .486 with two home runs and 33 RBIs.

Jeff Fahey

Melba, sr., INF

The Treasure Valley CC commit hit .348 and turned 12 of his 23 hits into extra bases, tallying seven doubles and five triples.

Alex Vasquez

Firth, jr., INF

The switch-hitter led the Cougars offensively and defensively, hitting .388 with 37 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

RJ Philps

Challis-Mackay, sr., INF

He carried a young RiverCats team to state, hitting .346 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and an .851 slugging percentage.

Zach Mullins

Nampa Christian, sr., OF

A lightning-fast center fielder with an explosive first step hit .427, had 39 RBIs and stole 23 bases atop the Trojans’ lineup.

Dylan Brown

Cole Valley Christian, so., OF

His quick feet and strong arm made him a defensive ace in center field. He hit .367 with 17 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Zach Merritt

Nampa Christian, sr., OF

He hit .455 with a home run, 22 runs scored and 12 RBIs. He also excelled on the mound, posting a 1.10 ERA.