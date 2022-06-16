ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Spirit AeroSystems to host a salaried job fair

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ma7eb_0gCz5Pfn00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems is conducting a salaried job fair for multiple positions at its headquarters in Wichita.

Candidates will have the opportunity for on-the-spot interviews and job offers for careers in engineering, supply chain, factory first-level management positions, and program and project management.

Applicants should pre-register online for the fair by clicking here. The fair will be Tuesday, June 21, from 1-6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency at 440 W. Waterman St.

The company is planning to host a fair for hourly manufacturing positions at a later time.

