Spirit AeroSystems to host a salaried job fair
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems is conducting a salaried job fair for multiple positions at its headquarters in Wichita.
Candidates will have the opportunity for on-the-spot interviews and job offers for careers in engineering, supply chain, factory first-level management positions, and program and project management.
Applicants should pre-register online for the fair by clicking here. The fair will be Tuesday, June 21, from 1-6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency at 440 W. Waterman St.
The company is planning to host a fair for hourly manufacturing positions at a later time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0