1A All-Idaho baseball team: The state’s top talent from its smallest schools

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

1A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cameron House

Troy, sr., P/INF

The Trojans’ leader and captain carried them to a state title as a two-way threat. He went 5-0 on the mound with a 0.92 ERA, 77 strikeouts in 45 ⅓ innings and held opponents to a .117 batting average. At the plate, he hit .412, stole 25 bases and scored 27 runs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Travis House

Troy

He led the Trojans to their first state title and second state tournament appearance after finishing fourth at district.

FIRST TEAM

Daniel Kormylo

North Star Charter, jr., P

He threw two perfect games this season, finishing with 6-0 and as the 1A leader in ERA (0.85) and strikeouts (80 in 41 innings).

Cameron Meyer

Genesee, sr., P

The Bulldogs turned to the 5-11 right-hander in their biggest games. He delivered, going 5-2 with a 1.30 ERA and five complete games.

Dominic Holden

Troy, fr., P

The left-handed freshman emerged as a shutdown pitcher for the state champs, finishing the year 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA.

Nate Guinard

Genesee, sr., C

He shut down the running game for opponents, all while hitting .389 with a home run, 26 RBIs and 14 stolen bases himself.

Chase Kaschmitter

Prairie, sr., INF

The four-year varsity member wrapped up his career hitting .481 and as 1A’s leader in doubles (14), home runs (three) and RBIs (34).

Nick Hernandez

Glenns Ferry, sr., INF

He led the 1A ranks in batting average (.655), on-base percentage (.733) and slugging percentage (1.137) while stealing 27 bases.

Jack Johnson

Genesee, sr., INF

Illness cut his season short after 12 games. But in that time, the Umpqua CC commit hit .375 with 14 RBIs and posted a 0.42 ERA.

Evan Mixson

North Star Charter, so., INF

He hit .392 with a .591 on-base percentage to lead the 1A division in runs scored (49). He also stole 20 bases and had 29 RBIs.

Josue Mesillas

Glenns Ferry, sr., OF

The center fielder emerged as the Pilots’ leader. He hit .345 with 24 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Anthony Fabbi

Clearwater Valley, jr., OF

A jack-of-all-trades who played, and excelled, everywhere on the diamond, he swiped 34 bases, scored 41 runs and hit .473.

Izack McNeal

Potlatch, sr., OF

The center fielder who showed reckless abandon for his body hit .405 with a .522 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases.