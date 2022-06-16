1A All-Idaho baseball team: The state’s top talent from its smallest schools
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.
1A ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cameron House
Troy, sr., P/INF
The Trojans’ leader and captain carried them to a state title as a two-way threat. He went 5-0 on the mound with a 0.92 ERA, 77 strikeouts in 45 ⅓ innings and held opponents to a .117 batting average. At the plate, he hit .412, stole 25 bases and scored 27 runs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Travis House
Troy
He led the Trojans to their first state title and second state tournament appearance after finishing fourth at district.
FIRST TEAM
Daniel Kormylo
North Star Charter, jr., P
He threw two perfect games this season, finishing with 6-0 and as the 1A leader in ERA (0.85) and strikeouts (80 in 41 innings).
Cameron Meyer
Genesee, sr., P
The Bulldogs turned to the 5-11 right-hander in their biggest games. He delivered, going 5-2 with a 1.30 ERA and five complete games.
Dominic Holden
Troy, fr., P
The left-handed freshman emerged as a shutdown pitcher for the state champs, finishing the year 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA.
Nate Guinard
Genesee, sr., C
He shut down the running game for opponents, all while hitting .389 with a home run, 26 RBIs and 14 stolen bases himself.
Chase Kaschmitter
Prairie, sr., INF
The four-year varsity member wrapped up his career hitting .481 and as 1A’s leader in doubles (14), home runs (three) and RBIs (34).
Nick Hernandez
Glenns Ferry, sr., INF
He led the 1A ranks in batting average (.655), on-base percentage (.733) and slugging percentage (1.137) while stealing 27 bases.
Jack Johnson
Genesee, sr., INF
Illness cut his season short after 12 games. But in that time, the Umpqua CC commit hit .375 with 14 RBIs and posted a 0.42 ERA.
Evan Mixson
North Star Charter, so., INF
He hit .392 with a .591 on-base percentage to lead the 1A division in runs scored (49). He also stole 20 bases and had 29 RBIs.
Josue Mesillas
Glenns Ferry, sr., OF
The center fielder emerged as the Pilots’ leader. He hit .345 with 24 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
Anthony Fabbi
Clearwater Valley, jr., OF
A jack-of-all-trades who played, and excelled, everywhere on the diamond, he swiped 34 bases, scored 41 runs and hit .473.
Izack McNeal
Potlatch, sr., OF
The center fielder who showed reckless abandon for his body hit .405 with a .522 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases.
